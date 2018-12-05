Karen Gillan’s Mom Tries to Trick Her Into Revealing ‘Avengers 4’ Spoilers

If you’re a cast member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s one thing you have to be wary of… your nosey family.

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the whole world is dying to know what’s next for the remaining heroes in Avengers 4. Karen Gillan‘s mom is no exception.

Gillan, who is best known to MCU fans for playing Nebula in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as Infinity War, went on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and discussed her mother’s sneaky tactics.

“Do you have anyone in your life with whom you share the secrets?,” asked Kimmel.

The actor was quick to answer with a resounding, “No, I do not.” If you’re looking for Avengers 4 spoilers, you’ll have to keep a watchful eye on Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, because Gillan isn’t giving up the secrets that easily.

Apparently, her mother has gotten so sly, Gillan is now a master at dodging questions about the upcoming film. “I’ve been trained up not to give any spoilers because my mother is always trying to get them out of me,” she explained.

“She’s become so sneaky with it. She’ll be like, ‘oh how is work going, are you eating properly, do you kill Thanos?’” Classic, mom move!

The Thanos question is incredibly valid considering Nebula is one of the few characters to survive his snap at the end of Infinity War. In addition to being only one of two Guardians members left (the other being Rocket), Nebula has a deeper axe to grind with the Titan.

Not only is she an adopted daughter of Thanos, a relationship that is incredibly toxic and abusive, but he killed her sister. Gamora and Nebula had a tumultuous relationship (which was completely Thanos’ fault), but the two characters patched things up during the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Gamora also gave up the whereabouts of the Soul Stone to Thanos in order to save Nebula, so there’s a lot of layers to this family’s drama.

We last saw Nebula on Titan with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) after Thanos’ snap. The unlikely duo have suffered some major losses, and we look forward to potentially seeing more of them onscreen together.

In addition to Avengers 4, you can catch the actress in the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel and Spies in Disguise, a new animated feature from the studio that brought you Ice Age and Rio.

Avengers 4 will finally be hitting theaters on May 3, 2019.