Kevin Feige Addresses Rumors About Agents of SHIELD Characters Returning to MCU

WandaVision is seven episodes deep and there have been many connections to Agents of SHIELD, which have caused fans to wonder if Marvel Studios plans to bring back any of the show's characters. We've seen the Hydra Soak commercial, which felt like a nod to Agents of SHIELD's fourth season as well as a recent reference to President Ellis, who appeared in three episodes of the Marvel series. There have been smaller connections that could just be a coincidence, but when you add them all up, it's hard not to imagine Marvel has future plans for the characters. Not to mention the rumors that Chloe Bennet will be returning to play Daisy Johnson in Secret Invasion. While presenting at today's TCA, Kevin Feige addressed Agents of SHIELD rumors but did not confirm or deny anything.

Eric Goldman took to Twitter today to share a quote from Feige: "On rumors of #AgentsofSHIELD characters returning, Feige says, 'There are often rumors that are true and there are often rumors that are not. It was great fun to have Clark Gregg come back to the MCU in Captain Marvel… Everything else, we’ll just have to see.'" You can check out the tweet below:

On rumors of #AgentsofSHIELD characters returning, Feige says, "There are often rumors that are true and there are often rumors that are not. It was great fun to have Clark Gregg come back to the MCU in Captain Marvel… Everything else, we’ll just have to see.” #TCA21 — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 24, 2021

Feige is not the only person to play coy recently when it comes to Agents of SHIELD. WandaVision's creator/head writer, Jac Schaeffer, recently dodged an Agents of SHIELD question while talking to ET.

"Fans connected the most recent commercial for Hydra Soak to an episode of Agents of SHIELD, which would be one of the few times the MCU has connected back to those Marvel shows. Was that an intentional connection? Are they sniffing in the right spots there?," ET asked. "This is where I'm going to talk about something entirely different. What can we talk about? [Laughs] It rained yesterday," Schaeffer replied.

