Krysten Ritter Calls Jessica Jones the Newest “Disney Princess” After Disney+ Debut

This was a big week for Marvel fans as Netflix’s Marvel series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders and moved over to Disney+ along with ABC’s Agents of SHIELD. This is a big move for Disney+, especially considering it’s the first time the streaming service has had some extremely adult content. The addition of these shows has led to a lot of rumors as speculation. We know for sure that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will be coming back in some capacity, and many are hoping that Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones will also return. Ritter recently changed her hair back to look like Jessica’s, which sparked a lot of hope. While Ritter hasn’t confirmed anything about a return, the actor is clearly excited about Jessica Jones coming to Disney+. In fact, she took to social media yesterday with the best reaction.

“Guess who’s a Disney princess now? 😉💪🏻Go (re)watch @marvelsjessicajones now streaming on her new home, @disneyplus 🙌🏻 #jessicajones 💫👑👸🏻,” Ritter wrote. You can check out her post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the Marvel shows left Netflix on March 1st, Jessica Jones began to trend on Twitter. As fans wait to see what Marvel will do with the character, Ritter has said she’s open to making a return as the beloved character.

“I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her,” Ritter previously told ComicBook.com‘s Charlie Ridgely. “If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled.”

“I’m always down to do it again,” she continued. “It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character.”

Would you like to see Ritter return as Jessica Jones? Tell us in the comments!

Jessica Jones is now available to stream on Disney+ along with Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and Agents of SHIELD.