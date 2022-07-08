Legendary Actor Keith David Reveals if He'd Voice Beta Ray Bill for Marvel

✖

On Monday, Marvel finally released a trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder after it became the MCU film with the least amount of time between the trailer release and the theatrical release. Not only did it become the fourth-most viewed trailer in 24 hours, but it sparked a lot of speculation from fans online. Many fans are hoping the movie will feature a surprise appearance from Beta Ray Bill, a fan-favorite hero from the comics who has powers similar to Thor's that augment his powerful cyborg body. While some folks think Beta Ray Bill is going to show up in the movie, others are still thinking about casting for future projects. In fact, journalist Chris Lovingood wants to see Keith David in the role, and the legendary actor is up to the task.

"Hey @ImKeithDavid – if @marvel wanted to cast Beta Ray Bill in the #MCU as a CGI character, would you consider voicing him if asked?" @LovingoodTV tweeted. "In a NY minute!" David replied. You can check out the tweet interaction below:

David has over 350 acting credits to his name, many of which are voice roles. While the actor has appeared in many live-action films and shows ranging from the John Carpenter's The Thing to Michael Bay's Armageddon and the beloved sitcom Community, many know his voice from playing Dr. Facilier in The Princess and the Frog, The President on Rick and Morty, and a whole lot more. Last year, the actor spoke to ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt about his role as Goliath in Gargoyles and expressed his interest in returning to the role.

"And why we haven't come back to a reboot. I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath," David explained. "You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I've always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath."

As for Thor: Love and Thunder, not only is Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor, but Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. In addition to the many returning favorites, including the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also announced last year that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film in the role of Zeus.

Would you like to see Keith David play Beta Ray Bill? Do you think the character is already set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder? Tell us in the comments!

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8th.