Could Spider-Man 4 Be One of Marvel’s Mystery 2026 Titles?

Marvel Studios announced two mystery 2026 titles today and fans are wondering if one of them could be Spider-Man 4. Now, as primary rights for Peter Parker and his friends belong to Sony, it’s unlikely that Marvel had them put on their release calendar. However, some of the Byzantine copyright law at play gives us a nice window into when we can expect Spider-Man 4 in theaters. Recently, Kevin Feige spoke to io9 about the next entry in Tom Holland’s Spidey franchise. He told the site, “Amy [Pascal] and I are working on it. We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon.” So, that’s all very encouraging. But, what about some more concrete detail.

Well, not too long ago, MCU oral history scribe Joanna Robinson sat down with NPR to discuss what was up with everyone’s favorite Wall-Crawler. Basically, Sony legally has to start production on Spider-Man 4 by September 17, 2025. (So, that announcement could be sooner than we all expect!) In another twist, the studio has to release that film by September 17, 2027. That puts Spider-Man 4 on the board in-time for Avengers: Secret Wars. (A lot of fans speculate that Marvel Studios will use the last contractual appearance of the character to show-up in Avengers: Doomsday.) So, Marvel will likely use two titles of their own for those 2026 dates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Could It Be Spider-Man Or The X-Men?

The future of Marvel is fluid.

Another title high on MCU fans wishlist is the X-Men. Marvel studios has to know that the fan base is absolutely ravenous for the mutants after the performance of Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters this last week. Before that movie hit the box office, Discussing Film sat down with Kevin Feige to talk about the future of the X-Men. When asked about a future version of Wolverine, played by someone other than Hugh Jackman, the MCU architect, acknowledge that Disney wouldn’t really have the performer until he’s 90. But, Time marches forward anyway.

“You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well,” Feige mused. “I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us. So, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way. I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake.”

“As comic readers know, there have been various and very, very different versions of these characters over the decades,” he shared. “It would be fun to explore different ones someday down the line. Again, we don’t have immediate plans by any means. But in the decades to come, I think it’s inevitable. If that happens, it would have to be a very different and bold reinterpretation of [the character] because no one will be as great as Hugh Jackman at doing his version of Wolverine.”

When do you think Spider-Man 4 releases? Check out @ComicBook for all of your pop culture discussion!