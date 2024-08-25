Marvel and Transformers One Star Chris Hemsworth Surprises Fans at Ed Sheeran Concert, Plays Drums

Chris Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and soon the actor will be heard voicing the iconic Optimus Prime in the new animated film, Transformers One. Hemsworth’s credits also include Furisoa: A Mad Max Saga, Extraction and Extraction 2, Ghostbusters (2016), Men in Black: International, and much more. He also has a reality docuseries from National Geographic called Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. It was announced earlier this year that the show would be getting a second season on Disney+, and a taping just took him somewhere extra special. This week, a crowd of 70,000 people were attending an Ed Sheeran concert in Romania’s National Arena when Hemsworth showed up with a surprise.

Hemsworth made a surprise appearance at Sheeran’s show to play drums on the track “Thinking Out Loud.” Sheeran took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate the moment. “Got @chrishemsworth to learn drums for my stadium show, find out why on his show #LimitlessWithChrisHemsworth Season 2 coming 2025 to @disneyplus #thorfortheencore #iwasworthy,” he captioned the post. You can watch a video from the night below:

What Is Transformers One About?

Transformers One

Set on Cybertron, Transformers One is the untold origin story of a young Optimus Prime and Megatron. Before they transformed into sworn enemies as the leaders of warring robot factions — the Autobots and Decepticons — they were brothers-in-arms Orion Pax (Hemsworth) and D-16 (Henry), who changed the fate of their planet forever. While working waste management in the bowels of Cybertron, Orion and D-16 meet workers B-127 (Key), a.k.a. Bumblebee, and Ariel (Scarlett Johansson), a.k.a. Elita-1, before embarking on a dangerous journey to the planet’s surface world.

The star-studded voice cast includes Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Sentinel Prime, Steve Buscemi (Transformers: The Last Knight) in an undisclosed villain role, and Laurence Fisburne (The Matrix) as Alpha Trion — sworn protector of Vector Sigma, the mega-computer at the heart of Cybertron — who unlocks the Transformers’ full potential, giving the ‘bots the ability to transform. The new movie comes from Paramount Animation (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run), Hasbro Entertainment (Transformers: EarthSpark), and New Republic Pictures (The Tiger’s Apprentice).

“We did our take on the origin, which is still staying true to the lore of Transformers,” director Josh Cooley told ComicBook of the first-ever CG-animated Transformers movie, adding that Optimus Prime’s origin story is “something we’ve never seen before on screen.” “I wouldn’t say that this is a direct prequel to anything that’s been done with live-action ones,” the director added. “But it’s definitely its own story as well.”

Transformers One opens only in theaters on September 20th.