A Marvel Star Wishes They Could Redo Their Avengers Role (And Explains Why)

One Marvel star wishes they could go back to the beginning and reshoot their performances. Zoe Saldana is done playing Gamora after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Variety ended up catching the Spec Ops: Lioness actress for an interview. As a part of their “Know Their Lines” series, Saldana admitted that there’s a desire to “go back and reshoot what Gamora was going through in the Avengers movies…so that I can push a little harder.” MCU fans still hold the Guardians as fan-favorites. Some of those moments with Star-Lord and Thanos after Gamora’s demise can still jumpstart an argument on social media in a hurry. Still Saldana sees room for improvement with what she did for her Guardians character during those massive Marvel team-up movies. Check out what she’s got to say about the experience right here down below!

“‘I’ve always hated that chair…’ Oh my God, getting old, I don’t remember things that I’ve done. This was Avengers: [Infinity War]? Oh my God, she’s talking about her dad,” Saldana correctly surmised. “Yeah, I’ve always hated that chair. I wish I could go back and re-shoot what Gamora was going through in the Avengers movies. I don’t think I was quite understanding what the Russo Bros., who are excellent filmmakers, the opportunity that they gave me was of a lifetime. A highlight for Gamora in such a way, in their films, is something that I will always be grateful for. I wish I could go back, so that I can push a little harder. Because, it was such a great opportunity to play a daughter having issues with a dad and whether or not she’s having the opportunity to reconciliate, or to heal, or to repair. Or simply, just walk away from this person. That would have been an opportunity, if I had been aware of it back then.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

SO many wild moments.

All of this is very heartfelt for Saldana as she reflects on her very successful MCU tenure. She’s a part of the ensemble franchise with the highest-overall approval rating among Marvel Studios projects in Guardians of the Galaxy. Her part in Avengers: Infinity War is one of those flashbulb moments for the entire fandom. Her return in Avengers: Endgame sent people into a tailspin too. In addition, her role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 allowed her to say goodbye on her terms. It might have been the end of the road for the actress. But, she told Total Film magazine that she wanted Gamora to continue on if possible. The fans basically do not turn down any more of the Guardians when offered the chance.

“The one thing I would not want is for Gamora to go away. She’s been such an impactful character for fans, and especially female fans, and young female fans,” Saldana offered. “I would love for Marvel to figure out a way to find that next generation of actors that can incarnate these characters, and give them this immortality that fans generationally keep coming back to.”

Zoe Saldana as Gamora in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo by Jessica Miglio. © 2023 MARVEL.

Another actress playing Gamora will be able to give their take on the character and maybe play with the way Saldana defined the Guardian of the Galaxy in future projects. Marvel Studios is not out of the Guardians business after Vol. 3. So, it’s likely the Star Trek actress will get her wish this time around. Still, this clip just shows how much people really loved Infinity War for this small moment to get singled out in this Variety interview. Saldana has made her peace with the MCU exit and looks back on the entire situation fondly. With the multiverse at play, there’s not even a complete guarantee that she’s truly gone. Sometimes that trip down memory lane can be a bit healing for everyone involved.

What’s your favorite Gamora line in the MCU? Check out all the pop culture discussion at @ComicBook!