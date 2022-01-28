Marvel Drops Major Clues on the War Between Avengers, X-Men and Eternals

More details on the Marvel Comics event between the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals have been released. “Judgment Day” is the title of the event that’s debuting in Summer 2022, though until now there hasn’t been much information on the cause of the war between the three popular franchises. The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals are all involved in separate story arcs: Jason Aaron has the Avengers embroiled in a multiversal battle; the X-Men are preparing for their Destiny of X line-wide relaunch; and the Eternals have elected Thanos as their new Prime Eternal.

In order to hype the upcoming “Judgment Day,” Marvel has released three actual quotes from the upcoming story, while also promising more information will be provided next week. The Avengers quote comes from Tony Stark: “Speaking broadly, I’m pro-hubris. But… how on Earth do you think we’re going to make a God in a few hours?” Speaking for the X-Men is Quiet Council member Destiny: “There will always be a war. That’s the one thing one can always be sure of.” Finally, Druig reveals a startling connection between the Eternals antagonists the Deviants and mutants: “For a million years, Earth has been protected from the Deviants. But we made a mistake… we missed some. The mutants.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Judgment Day” was one of the many teasers referenced in Timeless #1. The back of the comic contained an ad for the event with logos for Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals. Also, Kang the Conqueror and his time-travel companion Anatoly Petrov discussed “Judgment Day” at one point. Prior to the release of Timeless, Marvel also shared the “Judgment Day” teaser art stating, “Judgment Day is coming” with the same Summer 2022 release window.

One of the titles Marvel is making available for Free Comic Book Day this year will be a lead-in chapter to the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals crossover. Kieron Gillen will be one of the architects behind the event as the writer of Eternals and the newly-revealed writer of Immortal X-Men.

“So, the match is lit, and IMMORTAL X-MEN is a book about the burning. To speak in a Hickmanian idiom, this is the New Avengers to Gerry’s Avengers,” Gillen said in a statement when Immortal X-Men was announced. “This is the book about Krakoa, and the Quiet council, with all its muffled screams. It’s about a group of people, some of whom are convinced they’re in the West Wing, some who have designs to be in House of Cards and at least one who knows they’re in Veep. It’s big ideas, politics, fights and fashion, lies, creation and destruction, all told across the widest possible canvas, in time and space. It’s some characters I’ve written before, with the volume turned up. It’s me falling in love with some characters I’ve never touched. It’s me somehow talking Marvel into paying me for having this much fun.”

The cover to Eternals #10 features Captain America and Druig in an intense confrontation. This spring will see the Eternals encounter a new enemy in the Avengers when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes declare they’re done with the Eternals’ secrets. However, the Eternals have other plans, as Ajak makes contact with her Celestial god. The only question is does Ajak receive the answers she’s looking for?

Are you excited to see the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals battle for supremacy in the Marvel Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Avengers Quote for Judgment Day

X-Men Quote for Judgment Day

Eternals Quote for Judgment Day