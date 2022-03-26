Marvel Star Chris Evans Warns Fans About Fake Social Media Accounts

Captain America actor Chris Evans is warning fans to be careful about being fooled by fake social media accounts. After headlining 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, Chris Evans stepped away from the red-white-and-blue shield in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. He’s become assembled a loyal, supportive following with over 15 million followers on Twitter and 14 million on Instagram. This is probably why scammers attempt to take advantage of Evans’ fans by sending them fake direct messages and requests for money, hoping to fool them into making bad decisions.

Unprompted, Evans posted the following message on Twitter: “Just a reminder, I only have one Twitter account and one Instagram account. They’re both verified. And I would never, ever reach out to fans asking for money. If that’s happening to you, it’s fake. No matter what the fake account is saying, don’t believe it. They’re scamming you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ChrisEvans/status/1507474244413779976

A couple of replies to Evans’ tweet show screenshots of messages fans have received from accounts claiming to be the Marvel star. For example, one screenshot features an account titled @i_am_real_chris_evans requesting $30 via Venmo, and another claiming to be a personal assistant to the star.

Evans may be done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (for now), but he’s still up for playing a hero. The actor is set to voice the Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear in Disney Pixar’s Lightyear. Instead of the movie being based on the toy originally voiced by Tim Allen, Lightyear is about Buzz Lightyear’s origin story, according to Chris Evans. “And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on,” Evans wrote on Twitter in December 2020.

A new trailer for Lightyear was released in February, which centered on Buzz preparing for his big space launch. “Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about,” said director Angus MacLane. “In Toy Story, there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my Lightyear pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

Rumors circulated at the beginning of 2021 that Chris Evans was returning to the MCU as Captain America. The report claimed Evans would return in at least one Marvel property with the deal leaving the door open for him to appear in another movie later. There has been no other news on that front, though with Marvel Studios delving into the multiverse, that leaves the door open for Evans and others to make cameo appearances as different variants down the road.

Lightyear rockets into theaters on June 17th.