Marvel Gives Doctor Strange His Own Iron Man Armor

Since regaining the rights to publish comic books based on Robert E. Howard’s sword and sorcery fantasy hero Conan the Barbarian, Marvel Comics has decided to integrate the adventurer into the Marvel Universe. Conan has fought alongside some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the pages of Savage Avengers, written by Gerry Duggan. Among the new allies that Conan has made is the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange. He’s even crossed paths with Strange’s old rival, Doctor Doom. In Savage Avengers #9, Conan witnesses a transformation in Doctor Strange brought on by Doom’s doings. SPOILERS for Doctor Strange #9 by Gerry Duggan, Patrick Zircher, and Java Tartaglia follow.

The return of Conan to the Marvel Comics universe has also meant the return of one of Conan’s old enemies, the sorcerer Kulan Gath. Gath has menaced the Marvel Universe before. Most recently, Conan and a band of Marvel’s most ferocious heroes – Wolverine, the Punisher, and Brother Voodoo among them – teamed up to stop Gath’s latest attempt to seize power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the battle, Conan took Gath’s amulet of power, the Third Eye of Agamotto. Such a powerful arcane artifact soon drew two of the Marvel Universe’s most powerful sorcerers into Conan’s orbit: Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom. When a mysterious city appears suddenly in Egypt, the trio decides to investigate, assuming that Gath has returned again.

Their assumptions are correct and Gath seemingly uses his amulet to decapitate Doom. It turns out this was just a Doombot and the real Doom teleports into the city ready for battle. During the fight, Doctor Strange is poisoned. Sensing that they will need the Sorcerer Supreme’s power to defeat Gath, Doom triggers a missile launch that lands in the chamber where the battle is taking place.

The missile opens up to reveals an autonomous suit of armor emerges from within. The armor wraps itself around Strange and applies an antivenom to the sorcerer. As Strange regains his strength, he stands tall as the Iron Mage.

This armor is the same Iron Man armor that Doctor Doom wore as the Infamous Iron Man during a period where he was trying to make up for his life as a villain by filling in for Iron Man after Tony Stark’s death. Now it is in Strange’s possession as he prepares for an epic arcane battle.

What do you think of Doctor Strange becoming the Iron Mage? Let us know in the comments. Savage Avengers #9 is on sale now.

Savage Avengers #9

NOV190873

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Patrick Zircher (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

The Quest to Kill Kulan Gath Part 1

Folks, we won’t mince words. Kulan Gath has got to go. If Conan The Barbarian, Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom can’t do it, then it can’t be done. Plus, what is the fate of Kulan Gath’s guest, Doctor Voodoo?

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Jan 08, 2020

SRP: $3.99