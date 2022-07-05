New Marvel Rumor May Reveal Daredevil's Echo Series Episode and Costume Details

When Marvel Studios announced that the new character from the Hawkeye Disney+ series (Maya Lopez, aka Echo) was getting her own spinoff series, fans were puzzled; of all the characters in Marvel's roster, Echo seemed like a somewhat obscure pick. However, after seeing how Maya Lopez's story is unfolding in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Echo series not only makes sense – it's become a highly-anticipated addition. Echo's story in Hawkeye already brought Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin to the MCU – and fans expect that Charlie Cox's Daredevil won't be far behind.

Now a new Marvel rumor is claiming to know just how much Daredevil we will see in Echo, and what kind of new (but iconic) costume he'll be wearing!

Weekly Planet (via MCU Direct) had a segment where scooper James Clement claimed to know that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be in Echo for three episodes, wearing a red-and-black suit!

"Yep, Daredevil is in it for three episodes, as in Charlie Cox. Kingpin, Vinnie D'Onofrio is in four," Clement said. "The Kingpin storyline is building up to him running for mayor of New York City. Apparently, he's going to be wearing an eye patch because he was shot in the head in Hawkeye... Daredevil is also going to be rocking a red and black suit and is looking for Jessica Jones."

The conversation goes on to speculate how Echo is laying larger groundwork for the Marvel Netflix Universe as a whole to be integrated into the MCU. As always, it's vague whether Netflix continuity will be looked at as official canon, or just a series of event given a slight head-nod, without ever being directly referenced (and retconned where/when desired).

Daredevil's costume has played with several iterations of the red-and-black color scheme over the years. The most traditional look for the character is the all-red suit with the double "D" insignia lined with black; however, one of the more popular modern takes was the all-black "Shadowland" suit Daredevil wore as leader of The Hand, with red "D" highlights. Charlie Cox's Daredevil costume had a mix of crimson red coloring with patches of black worked in – it sounds like Marvel Studios is pretty much taking the same approach. Of course, like with D'Onofrio's more comic book look as Kingpin in Hawkeye, Daredevil's MCU costume will likely be tweaked to be familiar enough, but still new to fans.

Echo is in production for Disney+. An MCU Daredevil series is also in development.