Marvel Fan Spots Major Error on Shang-Chi's Amazon Page

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in theatres last year, and it's now available to watch on Disney+. However, if you don't have the House of Mouse's streaming platform, there are plenty of other places to rent or buy the film, including Amazon. However, one eagle-eyed Marvel fan took to Reddit this week to note that there's an error on Amazon's page for the Marvel film. If you look closely, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is sporting eleven rings instead of ten.

"Anybody else notice that on the Amazon page for Shang-chi there are 11 rings??? (Idk if this has been brought up before)," u/RealNightmare4 posted in the Marvel Studios subreddit.

The comments on the post are pretty funny ranging from, "They were all of them deceived, for another ring was made..." to "Maybe he got married and that's his wedding ring." It doesn't look like this error was spotted anywhere else, but if you've noticed it on other platforms, let us know in the comments!

It was recently announced that director Destin Daniel Cretton will be helming a Shang-Chi sequel with Liu returning to play the hero. Not only did Shang-Chi have a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, but it also earned the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes (it's now tied with Spider-Man: No Way Home). The movie was met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 331 reviews, and it also earned an impressive 98% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date."

Last month, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took home the award for "Character Animation, Live Action" at the Annie Awards. At the 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards, Shang-Chi also scored five nominations. The Marvel movie was up for Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Tony Leung), Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Simu Liu), Best Actress in a Superhero Movie (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Villain in a Movie (Tony Leung).

"Every single nomination is so well-deserved... except mine. What were they thinking. No, seriously, it's a huge honour... but HOW. So proud of our amazing cast and everyone who came out to watch the film. I really hope Tony wins everything!!!!," Liu wrote on Twitter after the nominations were announced.

In addition to the Annie Awards win and Critics Choice Super Awards nominations, Shang-Chi also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Achievement in Visual Effects. The movie ended up losing to Dune.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now streaming on Disney+.