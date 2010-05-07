Marvel Fans Celebrate Black Widow’s MCU Debut and More on Iron Man 2’s 11th Anniversary

It's been a big week for Marvel anniversaries! May 2nd marked the 13th anniversary of Iron Man and May 6th saw folks honoring the 10th anniversary of Thor and the fifth anniversary of Captain America: Civil War. Today, May 7th, 2021 officially makes 11 years since Iron Man 2 hit theatres. While the movie is considered by many as a bottom-tier Marvel Cinematic Universe film, it also features a lot of important firsts, including the debut of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. Ever since Black Widow first appeared onscreen, fans have been waiting for her to get her own standalone movie, which is finally happening this summer. In honor of Iron Man 2's anniversary, many people have taken to Twitter to celebrate Black Widow's first appearance while other folks are defending the movie, saying it's not as bad as many people claim.

Before checking out some of the Iron Man 2 tweets, you can read an enticing quote about Black Widow from Florence Pugh, who is playing Yelena Belova in the upcoming movie. "The storyline that we are telling is very horrifying," Pugh teased. "It's about women that have been, essentially, abused and trained up to be killing machines." She added, "As Scarlett said over and over, this is the right time for her to be telling [Black Widow's] story. And we're not shying away from the fact that this story is essentially about women getting their life back... And it's a Marvel Studios film, too. That's pretty rare, and it's very exciting to be a part of that."

You can check out some of the Iron Man 2 anniversary tweets below...