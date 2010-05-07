Marvel Fans Celebrate Black Widow’s MCU Debut and More on Iron Man 2’s 11th Anniversary
It's been a big week for Marvel anniversaries! May 2nd marked the 13th anniversary of Iron Man and May 6th saw folks honoring the 10th anniversary of Thor and the fifth anniversary of Captain America: Civil War. Today, May 7th, 2021 officially makes 11 years since Iron Man 2 hit theatres. While the movie is considered by many as a bottom-tier Marvel Cinematic Universe film, it also features a lot of important firsts, including the debut of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. Ever since Black Widow first appeared onscreen, fans have been waiting for her to get her own standalone movie, which is finally happening this summer. In honor of Iron Man 2's anniversary, many people have taken to Twitter to celebrate Black Widow's first appearance while other folks are defending the movie, saying it's not as bad as many people claim.
Before checking out some of the Iron Man 2 tweets, you can read an enticing quote about Black Widow from Florence Pugh, who is playing Yelena Belova in the upcoming movie. "The storyline that we are telling is very horrifying," Pugh teased. "It's about women that have been, essentially, abused and trained up to be killing machines." She added, "As Scarlett said over and over, this is the right time for her to be telling [Black Widow's] story. And we're not shying away from the fact that this story is essentially about women getting their life back... And it's a Marvel Studios film, too. That's pretty rare, and it's very exciting to be a part of that."
You can check out some of the Iron Man 2 anniversary tweets below...
Time Flies
“IRON MAN 2” was released on this day 11 years ago. pic.twitter.com/VOs3yBIPnJ— Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) May 7, 2021
11 Years of Nat
Iron Man 2 celebrating 11 years ❤️11 years of Natasha Romanoff in the MCU pic.twitter.com/Aov8EG4Abd— Scarlett Johansson Fanpage (@ScarlettForum) May 7, 2021
This Scene, Though
Iron Man 2 came out 11 years ago today and gave us the best Suit up scene ever pic.twitter.com/3m4DJT0iV4— Iron Fists (@ironfists2003) May 7, 2021
More Iconic Moments
NO BC SO MANY IRON MAN 2 SCENES ARE ICONIC LIKE the court scene??? the racetrack scene??? tony being depressed in a donut?? the stark expo introduction?? every rhodeytony moment?? justin hammer in his gay little gloves?? tony inventing a new element????? superior mcu movie— pad (@buckytonys) May 7, 2021
"The Best Character"
happy birthday iron man 2 aka the introduction of the best character pic.twitter.com/ntklLlPcsV— haley - st s4 era (@falconwlfd) May 7, 2021
Favorite Fun Fact
still cannot believe that justin theroux wrote this film..... incredible https://t.co/3cLRqCZ0Ru— 🦦 (@sambuckys_) May 7, 2021
Never Forget
Before Star-Lord, Groot, and Zemo danced...Iron Man 2 blessed us with Sam Rockwell dancing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1LBRcju2Dj— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) May 7, 2021
Fan Cam
11 years of iron man 2 pic.twitter.com/mX0KLTPwrf— ًalexandra (@evcfilm) May 7, 2021
Glow-Up
iron man 2 black widow— ad ⧗ ia bc my phone d!ed (@romxnva) May 3, 2021
(2010) (2021) pic.twitter.com/wAQngOunDi
Finally, a Question
11 years ago today, ‘IRON MAN 2’ got released in theaters.
What’s your favorite part of the film? pic.twitter.com/szXUN1Gxba— cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) May 7, 2021