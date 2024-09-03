Agatha All Along Creator Jac Schaeffer Confirms She’s No Longer Working on Vision Series

WandaVision was the first Marvel Studios series to hit Disney+ back in 2021, and the show has become a fan-favorite among MCU fans. The series is also getting some spinoffs with Agatha All Along debuting on the streaming site later this month. It was also recently confirmed that a spinoff about Vision starring Paul Bettany would also be dropping in 2026. Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer was originally listed as the showrunner for the Vision series, but Variety reported in May that Terry Matalas would be taking on the role. ComicBook had the chance to chat with Schaeffer in honor of Agatha All Along‘s upcoming release, and we asked if she was still involved with the Vision show.

“I’m not,” Schaeffer confirmed. “I so wish them well. Paul’s a dear friend and he’s an extraordinary person. He owns this character, so I’m not involved, but I’m entirely rooting for it.”

James Spader Returning as Ultron For Vision Series:

While Schaeffer may not be coming back for the Vision show, James Spader is set to return as Ultron, the villain he previously voiced in Avengers: Age of Ultron. There are also rumors circulating that the show could feature Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Ever since Wanda supposedly died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (we’re not buying it), fans have been eager to find out when she would be popping up next. There have been many calls for a Scarlet Witch solo movie, but fans are just happy rumors of her return are circulating. Many believe she might make a cameo in Agatha All Along considering nine actors from WandaVision are returning for the upcoming series.

Olsen recently teased her MCU return despite previously saying she wasn’t involved with the new Disney+ series.

“I don’t know ever how to answer these questions except I don’t… I think I’ll be back,” Olsen said with a laugh while speaking with Deadline at SXSW. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Agatha, so hopefully, this means we’ll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again.

Stay tuned for more from our interviews with the cast and producers of Agatha All Along and for news about the upcoming Vision series. Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ on September 19th.