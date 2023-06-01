Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Tom Holland's Birthday

Happy Birthday, Tom Holland! The actor known for playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 27 on June 1st. Many fans took to social media to celebrate Holland's birthday today, and they're not the only ones. Holland's MCU co-star, Mark Ruffalo, also shared some kind words for the young star. While Ruffalo and Holland haven't spent much time together onscreen in the MCU, they have bonded over their shared problem of spoiling content. However, Ruffalo chose to leave that fact out when celebrating Holland today.

"Happy Birthday, @tomholland2013! Good to see you going strong!" Ruffalo wrote. You can view the sweet photo he shared below:

What Is Mark Ruffalo's Next Marvel Project?

Last year, Ruffalo played Hulk in multiple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, and fans are curious to know when we'll be seeing the Avenger again. Currently, there's no official word on Ruffalo's next Marvel project, but we're pretty confident he's going to show up again. In the season finale of She-Hulk, Hulk shows up at a family event with a big surprise. The episode revealed that Hulk has a son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr. and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. Now, fans are hoping a World War Hulk project is in the works.

What Is Tom Holland's Next Marvel Project?

Currently, it hasn't officially been confirmed if Holland will don the Spidey suit again in live-action, but it does look promising. There have been talks of a fourth Spider-Man film, but it was revealed this week that development has been put on hold due to the Writers' Strike.

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are," Sony's Amy Pascal told Variety at the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. "We're in the process, but the writers' strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."

However, there have been rumors that Holland might be returning to the role in other ways.

Happy Birthday, Tom!