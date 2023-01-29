Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Shares Epic Throwback Photo

Mark Ruffalo is one of the many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars who is active on social media, and we're very grateful for it. The star has posted a lot of fun content over the years, including some adorable throwback photos. This week, Ruffalo outdid himself with an image of his younger self that is making us laugh and swoon all at once....

"Channeling my inner music festival kid. Should we take another crack at it?" Ruffalo captioned the post. You can check out the photo below:

What Is Mark Ruffalo's Next Marvel Project?

Last year, Ruffalo played Hulk in multiple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, and fans are curious to know when we'll be seeing the Avenger again. Currently, there's no official word on Ruffalo's next Marvel project, but we're pretty confident he's going to show up again. In the season finale of She-Hulk, Hulk shows up at a family event with a big surprise. The episode revealed that Hulk has a son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr. and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. Now, fans are hoping a World War Hulk project is in the works.

Is World War Hulk Happening?

While She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany claims to be unaware of future plans for her character, she's hoping to see a World War Hulk film. "Save it for the movie," Maslany said of the Hulk Family's future in an interview with Extra TV. "I mean, we show that Hulk has a child. We reveal his child and so I want to know about that child." As for Ruffalo, the actor does seem to think a movie is in the cards.

"I don't know. It certainly does suggest that," Ruffalo told Variety. "There has been some conversations about what happened in the two years where Hulk abandoned Banner and the Avengers [on Sakaar], and the emergence of Smart Hulk, which hasn't ever fully been answered. I think maybe we've given four sentences to that time period since then. It's really an interesting, exciting part of the Hulk story and Banner story."

"I do think that the trip to Sakaar is a good place to start and what that means to the idea of what the fans have been asking for — this idea of Planet Hulk or World War Hulk or just the journey that Banner and Hulk have to make to come to peace with each other," he added. "That's really interesting to me, and I do feel like there is some interest in exploring that down the line."

