Ms. Marvel Disney+ Funko Pop Lineup Adds Red Dagger

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+, and it is officially Certified Fresh. Indeed, Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellania) MCU debut is big hit with fans and critics alike, and we can expect to see a lot more of her in the future. We can also expect to see a lot of Funko Pops in the Ms. Marvel lineup – a collection that continued today with Kareem / Red Dagger, played by Aramis Knight. Red Dagger partnered with Kamala in episode 4 against with Najma (Nimra Bucha), the Djinn leader of the Clandestines, who got her Funko Pop last week.

Pre-orders for The Red Dagger Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22. You can also get the Najma Funko Pop here at Entertainment Earth.

As for the rest of the Funko Pops in the Ms. Marvel lineup, the common Ms. Marvel Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now for $11.99 and via Amazon. A Ms. Marvel Pocket Pop keychain is also available via the EE link for $5.99. A Diamond Collection version of Ms. Marvel launched as Hot Topic exclusive, and you can still order one right here at the time of writing. The original Ms. Marvel Funko Pop was followed by Kamala Khan and Bruno figures which are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here at Hot Topic now.

Note that Hasbro recently released a Ms. Marvel action figure in their Marvel Legends lineup, and it's part of the Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure wave. All of the details are available right here.

The Ms. Marvel cast includes Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. From head writer Bisha K. Ali (Marvel's Loki), episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life, the upcoming Batgirl), Meera Menon (You), and Oscar-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Saving Face).

The official synopsis for Ms Marvel reads: "An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney+ now. You can check out Aaron Perine's ComicBook.com review right here. He writes:

"The Marvels might be just around the corner, but Kamala is going to be a star before that adventure lifts off next year. Ms. Marvel lays a great foundation for the character among casual audiences. Who is she? Well, the Disney+ show argues that she's a hero and a pretty awesome one at that."