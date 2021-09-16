Neill Blomkamp Weighs in on Denis Villeneuve’s Criticism of Marvel Films

Denis Villeneuve is known for helming an array of movies, including Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, and his upcoming Dune film is one of the most highly-anticipated of the year. Despite the fact that his new movie features multiple Marvel stars (Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, David Dastmalchian, and soon-to-be Oscar Isaac), the director doesn’t seem to be a big fan of the franchise. Earlier today, it was reported that Villeneuve said Marvel movies are a “cut & paste of other films” during an interview with El Mundo. Many people have taken to social media to criticize Villeneuve’s comments, including Neill Blomkamp, the director known for District 9 and Chappie.

“What a f*cking asshole,” Blomkamp quote-tweeted over a @getFandom article about Villeneuve’s comments. While most people in Blomkamp’s replies are taking his tweet seriously, it’s worth noting that some believe he’s being sarcastic. Some folks hopped in Blomkamp’s comments to criticize his movies and say they agree with Villeneuve while others bashed the Dune director for his words about Marvel. Either way, Villeneuve isn’t the first director to make controversial comments about Marvel. You can check out Blomkamp’s tweet below, and let us know in the comments if you think he’s being serious:

https://twitter.com/NeillBlomkamp/status/1438509882441809931

Villeneuve may not be a Marvel fan, but some of the Marvel stars in his movie have nothing but praise for Dune. In fact, Brolin recently called the film a “masterpiece” during a chat with ACE Universe.

“They screened the movie for us when it was finally done. And I was so blown away. I mean, I can say, I think I can safely say it’s a masterpiece,” Brolin shared. “It truly is a cinematic masterpiece, what he was able to do and hold all those characters and give all those characters their time and day but then also hold the story on top of that, and do justice to the story. And the lighting, which was done by Greg Fraser, who I ended up doing a book with, we just finished our book which is his photographs and my writing, that’s going to come out around the time that dune comes out, all this stuff. It just was one of those moments where it all comes together — No Country [For Old Men] was kind of like that, to where it was like ‘Did you have the feeling that something was going to be great?’ and you’re like, ‘No, I’m having a good time. I love doing this, but you don’t know until you see it how great it’s going to be.’”

Dune opens in theaters on October 22nd. It debuts on HBO Max the same day.