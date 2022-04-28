New Moon Knight Poster Showcases Steven Grant VHS

✖

Moon Knight's penultimate episode, "Asylum," was released this week and it featured Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) learning some harsh truths about himself and Marc Spector (also Oscar Isaac). Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the previous episode, "The Tomb," Marc woke up in an asylum and an old VHS was playing on the TV. In the newest episode, we learn that Marc was a fan of a film called Tomb Buster, which followed an explorer named Steven Grant. Due to the abuse he suffered at the hands of his mother, Marc created Steven as a way to escape the pain. While this was a dark and serious reveal, the footage seen from Tomb Buster in the previous episode was pretty spectacular, and we wish there was even more of it to watch. While we may be limited on footage, Marvel did just share a new Tomb Buster poster that showcases the movie's VHS cover.

Marvel shared the image and captioned it with a tape emoji. You can check it out below:

When it comes to posters, Moon Knight has given fans some of the most unique ones of the entire MCU. While we have seen posters of Isaac as Moon Knight, Mr. Knight, and Marc Spector, there have also been some surprising additions to the poster collection. Steven's fish got his own character poster, which wasn't nearly as odd as Steven's name tag or the show's mysterious scarab getting a poster. Khonshu's statue is also featured on a poster as well as Taweret's scales.

Moon Knight continues to be a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 93% audience score. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt gave the show's premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel's "strongest." Recently, Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead spoke with ComicBookMovie.com and were asked about working with producer Mohamed Diab and the creative team that crafted the Egyptian experience.

"We were very lucky to have Mohamed guiding us through the day and May Calmawy [who plays Layla El-Faouly] as well, she's also Egyptian, she was awesome," Benson shared. "Having them to guide us to the cultural aspects of it, in terms of, the humor of it specifically. Oscar is actually a really, really funny guy, so you have that treasure. Actually, his relationship, in real life, with Ethan [Hawke] was really helpful too. I don't think there are that many funny scenes between, especially Steven, but really any of Oscar's characters and Harrow, Ethan's character, but seeing them, in real life, reinforce the tonal humor. That is kind of a left-of-center version of Marvel humor, that actually I think really helped."

Moon Knight's first five episodes are now streaming on Disney+. . If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

