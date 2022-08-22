New She-Hulk Promo Teases How She Gets Her Superhero Name

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has officially made its Disney+ premiere, and it's definitely defying expectations with regards to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series dives into the unlikely origin story of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles who gets Hulk powers after a freak accident, turning her into a superhero dubbed "She-Hulk." A new promo for the series' upcoming episodes dives into how Jennifer gets that superhero name, with her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) arguing that it has a "nice ring to it." Additionally, the promo shows new footage of Mallory Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry) and a currently-unnamed character played by Patti Harrison.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"I'm really excited for Marvel to have a true half-hour comedy and really lean in to a comedy format," Gao explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Everybody loves the big spectacle – all the action operating at a level that you don't see anywhere else – but what's special about TV is that you have the time and the space to really just live with a character and see everyday life. I want to know what's happening on a Tuesday when the world isn't in danger. What happens when a 6-foot-7 green woman has to buy a business suit for court?"

