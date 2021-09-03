Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Channels Loki’s Mobius in New Photos

✖

Simu Liu will soon be seen starring in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which recently released a new trailer. Liu has made it clear time and time again that he's a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has posted a lot about the recent Disney+ series since they began earlier this year. In Liu's latest Twitter posts, he pays a hilarious tribute to Loki's Mobius M. Mobius, the character played by Owen Wilson. In the show's second episode, Mobius revealed his dream of riding a jet ski, which delighted fans, and Liu's recent outing on some jet skis would certainly make Mobius jealous.

"Just out here living Mobius’s dream life," Liu captioned his first jet ski photo. "For Mobius," he added with a second set of photos. You can check out the pics in the tweets below:

Just out here living Mobius’s dream life pic.twitter.com/svkVNAehBt — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) July 2, 2021

Liu is clearly a Wilson fan as he also made a Zoolander joke earlier this week:

That Hansel is so hot right now pic.twitter.com/N5lR9qk5ZA — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) July 1, 2021

Loki follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the first episode, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Tom Hiddleston and Wilson, the show also stars Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Richard E. Grant.

As for Shang-Chi, the first trailer for the movie was finally released in April and it was revealed in May that the movie will have a 45-day exclusive theatrical window upon its release. In addition to Liu, the movie is set to star Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as fellow MCU newcomers Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 3rd. As for Loki, new episodes drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

