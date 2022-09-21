Spider-Man Fan Art Imagines House of the Dragon Star Milly Alcock Into Spider-Gwen

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' partnership with Spider-Man has been working out fairly well for both companies but they should probably start looking at the future of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Tom Holland's tenure as the Wall Crawler is far from over, people have been wondering if both studios will bring in Miles Morales to fight alongside the Avengers. Other fans have been wanting a more feminine touch. One artist thinks that Spider-Gwen, a.k.a Gwen Stacy, should take over for Holland, and they have an idea of who could play the iconic character. According to the artist, the star of the Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink has released a cool piece of fan art that shows the actress as Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Gwen. In the fan art we see Alcock wearing a classic Spider-Gwen costume that translates very well in love-action. The costume resembles that of the one we see in the Academy Award winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While the actress does seem like she might be busy with House of the Dragon, her schedule could clear up for us to se this come to actuality. You can check out the fan art below!

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

