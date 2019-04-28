Spider-Man and Mysterio Team-Up in New Look at Far From Home

Now that Avengers: Endgame has made its record-breaking debut in theaters, fans are eagerly anticipating what the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has in store. Thankfully, the latest look at Spider-Man: Far From Home has already arrived online.

A new official still from the upcoming MCU sequel has surfaced on Twitter, which shows Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) working alongside Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). This comes after a still from earlier this week showcased the pair shaking hands.

While Mysterio is most frequently seen as a villain of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger, Far From Home will be putting a bit of a twist on that (at first), by having him serve as an ally of both Peter and SHIELD.

“If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle,” director Jon Watts said in a recent interview.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal teased in a previous interview. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

And while it’s unclear exactly how Mysterio and Spidey’s rapport will evolve over the course of the film, it sounds like it will be just a small part in Peter’s ever-growing arc as a hero, especially after the events of Endgame.

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” director Jon Watts said of Peter’s arc in the film. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.