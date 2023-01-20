Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit by Hot Toys is Epic (Deluxe Edition Unboxing)

Spider-Man: No Way Home has dropped plenty of merch since its release in December of 2021 but the highly-detailed Hot Toys figures are still on the way. A black and gold suit from early in the film previously released, one which ComicBook.com unboxed at the time. However, it is time for the Inegrated Suit which Tom Holland's Spider-Man wore late in the movie to be mailed out and Sideshow provided ComicBook.com with a sample of the Deluxe Edition for an official unboxing. The video above from the Phase Zero channel sees the sixth scale figure in all of its glory, with more details and photos to be found in the article below!

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home figure, one which precedes the likes of Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and other Spider-Man figures from the same movie, is available in two formats. There is a Collector Edition which prices at $285 and a Deluxe Edition which costs $425. The difference between the respective editions is the base. The Deluxe Edition, which is available now for pre-order on Sideshow and is listed as expected to ship between January of 2023 and March of 2023, includes a diorama base to emulate the battlefield in Spider-Man: No Way Home and features elements of Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and Sandman in it.

Of course, to start any unboxing... one must start with the box. As expected, Hot Toys spared no detail.

(Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com)

The box comes with Spider-Man: No Way Home imagery all across it. The face of the box has Spider-Man in the integrated suit emerging from one of Doctor Strange's portals with a Doc Ock tentacle and one of Green Goblin's pumpkin bombs following him. When it is turned around, lightning as though it were emerging from Electro rounds out the back corners, all three versions of Spider-Man can be founded, and a web which can be felt as it lightly pops off of the box covers the back. The sleeve cover slides off to show more logo work on the back of the box and a clear panel allows the figure and all of its accessories to be seen while still packaged. For those who want to collect figures but never take them out of the box, the option to see this one is there.

Once inside, the number of accessories is the immediate draw. 11 alternate hand poses are included, some of which are made to hold others while some are designed to offer Spider-Man's web-slinging gesture. Two alternate heads come with the set, one with the Spider-Man mask raised up over Peter's head to show most of a face sculpted to resemble Tom Holland. The other has no mask on it and has Tom Holland's Peter Parker face and hair sculpted with great accuracy. A cloth Spider-Man mask is also included, not fitting over the alternate head piece but available for posing as it can be held in one of the hands or placed on the base. There is also a cell phone with a black screen (an odd choice, considering previous Spider-Man figures had Ned or MJ's faces on a video chat shown on the screen), four Iron Spider legs with full articulation, various web designs, and four alternate pairs of eyes to alter the expression coming from the main Spider-Man masked head.

(Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com)

The figure itself is very impressive. While Hot Toys decided to remove some of the body features which make it look more like there is a human-shaped body inside such as the collarbones on a previous Spider-Man figure of the same size, the design of the suit itself is stunning. The gold accents make the figure pop out of a collection of similar figures, accurately adapting the look of the character from the final fight of No Way Home. The texture, in line with other Spider-Man figures, is delicious. Perhaps one of the regularly very impressive feats of Hot Toys is their ability to find cloth which will not only appear to be a miniature version of what was seen on screen but also feel like the eyes tell our minds it should.

The posability on this figure is next level. Neck, shoulders, elbows, wrists, abdomen, hips, knees, wrists, and feet can all be turned and/or bent. The fabric used to make the suit and gold design is a little worrying for certain longterm poses, as it tends to wrinkle in some areas which will inevitably create some creases which will stick around. This is an issue particularly around the shoulders, core area, and knees which is particularly concerning given how much fun it is to pose this collectible. The figure is a blast to pose in a fighting format or a fleeing scenario, as the base really allows for either to be portrayed brilliantly.

One of the more impressive and unique accessories is the set of Iron Spider legs. With four points of articulation on each, the added visual value and posability for the figure with this feature is incredible. As seen in the photo below, the figure is impressive when it stands alone. When the additionally legs are pressed into the back of the suit, a simple process but one which the well-painted plugs to hide the holes for the additional legs can easily get lost during, the figure soars (and it hasn't even added its glider wings, yet!).

(Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com)

Further into the package, a pair of Doc Ock tentacles which can be twisted and bent for posing are found. With them are a pair of claws of two different sizes. This is an impressively accurate detail and one which had gone unnoticed from my eye until putting this figure together. Doc Ock, in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, has different claws on his top two tentacles by comparison to the claws on the bottom two tentacles. One of each of these claws is included with beautiful detailing inside and out of each claw, along with points of articulation in each. They can be posed as though they are emerging to chase Spider-Man or capture him in their grasp.

These tentacles plug snuggly into the base. The base is gorgeous. Made to resemble the final battle in No Way Home, a pair of Green Goblin's pumkpin bombs are held up by a smokey trail, sand from Sandman rises up the twisted metal, and Doc Ock's claws can be posed to surround Spider-Man as desired by the collectible's beholder.

In short, it's a gorgeous set up. Check it out below and watch the video above for a more thorough look at the Integrated Suit figure from Hot Toys.

(Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com)

There is no shortage of options for Spider-Man figures from Hot Toys. Avengers Campus saw its Spider-Man become a Hot Toys figure during the D23 Expo this summer. No Way Home has previously released a black and gold suit. Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Avengers: Infinity War all offer versions of Tom Holland's Spider-Man in alternate suits. The Spider-Man video game has multiple variations of Spider-Man and one includes a tentacle accessory for its base, as well. With Spider-Verse on the way, more figures seem inevitable, so there is no lack of options. As a result, it seems Hot Toys has been forced to up their game. The figure and the design of its suit is brilliant. The visuals and physical feel of it are among the best but the accessories are what really sell this one.

With everything except the base included in the Collector Edition, it's an additional $140 for the base to be included. The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man which is on the way and set to emulate the look of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man with its Deluxe Version offering Sandman's face as a part of the base (and Sideshow's Deluxe Exclusive edition will include a Doc Ock tentacle. The diorama seems to be building itself for those hoping to complete a collection of Spider-Man figures from No Way Home. At the same time, if you're planning to also buy the Green Goblin and Doc Ock figures when they begin shipping, the base might be a bit excessive to have displayed beside them. This Deluxe Edition certainly earns it price tag but ultimately is a decision for each collector to make individually.

What do you think of the Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit sixth scale figure from Hot Toys? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter! For more information, check out the video at the top of this page of head over to the official Sideshow page where this figure is available for purchase.