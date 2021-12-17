Spider-Man: No Way Home Launches an Official Hoodie Line

Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn't have a trailer yet, but we do have a whole bunch of merch that highlights the new costumes that Tom Holland will wear in the film. This includes Funko Pops, action figures and, starting today, a wave of hoodies, t-shirts, and accessories.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home hoodie lineup features a design that's inspired on the new black and gold suit and one that's based on the the new blue, red, and gold suit with the big spider logo. As we've seen in some of of the merch reveals, the blue, red, and gold "Integrated Suit" will be upgraded with Doctor Strange magic capabilities at some point in the film.

In addition to the costume-style hoodies, the collection includes a Spider-Man pullover hoodie in black, an oversized women's sweater with Spider-Man graphics, and a black t-shirt with Spider-Man tech style graphics that also appear in the black suit hoodie. There are also hats, wallets, and a very cool backpack with the black suit Spider-Man design.

Pre-orders for all of the new Spider-Man: No Way Home apparel can be found here at Merchoid for prices that top out at $82.99 for the high-end costume hoodies. All taxes and shipping costs are included in the prices. At the time of writing, the release date for all of the items is set for November, but if they sell quickly that date will be pushed back for new batches. Direct links for each of the new items can be found below.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17. You can keep tabs on all of the latest news about the film right here.

