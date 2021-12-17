Spider-Man: No Way Home's Andrew Garfield Reflects on How Much "Fun" It Was Lying About Appearance

✖

Everyone is well aware by this point of the amount of times that Andrew Garfield had to lie to the world about making an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Articles were written counting how many times it happened, and considering the actor went on multiple press tours promoting his work in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick...Boom!, the subject kept coming up, and he kept fibbing to us. Speaking in a new interview on The View, Garfield was confronted with how many times he told some little white lies, simply adding: I would do it again." He was also asked if he would ever put on the Spider-Man costume again, saying: "Anything I say is, like, I've ruined my reputation."

The Academy Award nominee opened up a little further about the months of lying he had to do, revealing that it's a requirement by Marvel but that also he does it for us, the audience. "The company makes you do it," Garfield said. "But also it's kind of fun to do, too. You're planning a surprise party for people and they're, like, tell us the surprise is happening and you're, like, there's no surprise party happening."

Considering this it's going to be impossible to parse if Garfield is being truthful about any future appearances as Spider-Man, something that Marvel fans are incredibly keen on happening. Luckily for him though he's about to take a much needed break. "I'm going to rest for a little bit," Garfield told Variety. "I'm going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

That said, he's also teased what it would take for him to return to the world of the webslinger. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Garfield said: "It's a character that's always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there's a way, because that's what that character is all about, he's all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life," he previously stated. "So, if there's a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it's of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I'm open, of course."