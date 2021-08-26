The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Emily VanCamp Welcomes First Child

✖

Emily VanCamp is best known for playing Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role she first played back in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier before appearing in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. This year, the star made her triumphant return to the franchise in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but this time, her character was given a pretty big twist. Returning to Marvel is not the only exciting thing to happen to VanCamp this year. It was just reported that the star has welcomed her first child with her former Revenge co-star, Josh Bowman.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris 💐 Our hearts are full 💗," VanCamp wrote on Instagram. You can check out her series of photos in the post below:

As for VanCamp's recent appearance on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it was revealed in the final episode that she was the Power Broker, turning her from the once-wholesome SHIELD agent to the mysterious entity that was trying to control the distribution of the Super Soldier Serum.

"I thought it was great. I mean, look, they really went there. We just turned Sharon on her head," VanCamp told Collider. "I mean, she's a totally different person, totally different character, and I just loved that. It felt like, again, it was fulfilling that thing that I felt like we never really completed with Sharon in terms of the films. And so it was just very cool."

"I think we got most of the scripts pretty early on if I remember correctly. And I remember Malcolm [Spellman, series creator] and Kari [Skogland, director] and a bunch of people saying, 'Well, just wait until you see what happens in the end,'" VanCamp said about finding out she would be playing the Power Broker. "I had no idea what they were talking about, and then of course, the reveal happened and it made a ton of sense. But they all sort of let me read the script and kind of get a sense of what was happening within the story."

Currently, there's no official word on if or when VanCamp will be returning to the MCU but based on the recent Captain America 4 news, we're willing to bet she'll be seen again.

Congrats to VanCamp and Bowman on their newest addition to the family!