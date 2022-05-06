Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Shares Christmas Tip

✖

Happy Holidays, Taika Waititi fans! The director known for helming Thor: Ragnarok is always a delight on social media, so we are not surprised he took to Twitter and Instagram yesterday with some fun Christmas photos. Many people involved with Marvel shared some fun posts this week ranging from Chris Hemsworth acting like a Thor action figure to Jeremy Renner posing with Baby Yoda. Waititi looked like he was having a lot of fun yesterday and even shared a helpful tip for those looking to spruce up their holiday season.

"Pro tip. Get a coffee table prism thing and turn a sista @cloudspotting's casual Xmas dinner into a shit nightclub from 2006. Maori Christmas everyone," Waititi wrote. Some of the director's MCU co-workers commented on the Instagram post. "Yes!!!!!," Josh Brolin wrote. "🍸💫," Benedict Wong added. You can check out Waititi's photos below:

Waititi has some exciting projects in the works! Production for Thor: Love and Thunder is gearing up to start up in Australia. We learned this month that the movie has been bumped from February to May of 2022, but there were also some exciting reveals in recent months. Chris Pratt officially joined the cast, marking Peter Quill/Star-Lord's first appearance in a Thor film. We can also expect to see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor (obviously), Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

"I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi previously teased. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Waititi will also soon be directing his own Star Wars movie. While the movie was reportedly confirmed back in May, Kathleen Kennedy made an official announcement this month during the Disney Investor Day live stream.

"A brand-new Star Wars feature with acclaimed filmmaker @TaikaWaititi is in development. Get ready for an unforgettable ride," the official Star Wars account recently tweeted. Waititi took a screenshot of the post and shared it to Instagram, joking, "What?? Ugh, as a longtime fan of Star Wars I'm so angry about what I'm about to do to ruin it."

Taika Waititi's untitled Star Wars film does not yet have a release date. However, his upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theatres on May 6, 2022.