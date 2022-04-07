Thor: Love and Thunder Promo Banner Shows Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman Team Up



Thor: Love and Thunder is a few short months from hitting theaters, and it still doesn’t have a trailer out. But, no worries, if you still need your Thor fix, we got you covered. A ton of promotional art from the film has been getting released on Twitter, and now we have a cool new look at Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman teaming up.

The image is very similar to those that were released last week. The previous promo art was spotted on popcorn containers for the film and it featured a new look at Portman as Mighty Thor. Now, this new promotional banner shows Hemsworth and Portman teaming up as both Thor’s. You can check out the promo banner for Thor: Love and Thunder below.

Découvrez un visuel promotionnel inédit de ‘Thor : Love & Thunder’ mettant en scène Thor et Mighty Thor (Jane Foster). https://t.co/YUArR1ztZe pic.twitter.com/HyIariIkLP — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) April 7, 2022

Taika Waititi will return for Love and Thunder after directing the completely bonkers Thor: Ragnarok. Recent the director revealed that the next Thor sequel will up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he’s ever done in his life.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” the director added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Not much is currently known about Thor: Love and Thunder as plot details are being kept on an only if you’re worthy enough basis. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

What do you think of the promotional art for Love and Thunder? Are you excited to see the film? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!