Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Teases Thor's Mid-Life Crisis and Christian Bale as Marvel's Best Villain Ever

✖





Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi thinks that Christian Bale is poised to be the best Marvel villain ever. In a summer movie preview with the Associated Press, the filmmaker also mentioned the mid-life crisis that Chris Hemsworth's Thor finds himself in. After Avengers: Endgame, the lovable Asgardian finds himself without purpose. While searching for new meaning with The Guardians of the Galaxy, Bale's Gorr the God Butcher crosses his path. The villain hasn't appeared in any official materials yet. But, comics fans are well-aware of how dangerous the character can be. Waititi thinks he could topple Thanos or Hela atop those Marvel villain rankings. That's a tall order, but if anyone could do it, it would be Bale. He's a veteran of this whole superhero movie thing. But, this time, he's on the other side of the coin playing a bad guy.

"It's a great, really fun, weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyrie and The Mighty Thor," Waititi explained. "And, in my humble opinion, we have probably the best villain that Marvel's ever had in Christian Bale."

"Thor is just trying to figure out his purpose, trying to figure out exactly who he is and why he's a hero or whether he should be a hero," added Waititi. "I guess you could call it a midlife crisis."

In some previous interviews, the director joked,"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done. If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," he added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Here's how Marvel describes the adventure: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Do you think Bale is going to be the best villain? Let us know down in the comments!