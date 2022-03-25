Tom Brady Comes Through on Favor for Hugh Jackman in Heartwarming Video

Hugh Jackman has easily become a household name, with a wide array of memorable performances on the stage and screen. The actor is currently starring on Broadway in the title role of The Music Man — and it looks like he recently surprised one of his co-stars with the help of another A-list star. On Friday, Jackman took to Twitter to share a video of himself surprising Benjamin Pajak, who portrays Winthrop Paroo in the production, with an autographed jersey of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. In the caption of the video, Jackman thanks Brady for helping make Pajak “the happiest 11 year old in the world”, and claims that he owes him “big time.”

This was 10 minutes before our call to stage last night. @TomBrady you are all class. Thanks so much for making #benjaminpasek the happiest 11 year old in the world! I owe you big time! @MusicManBway @Buccaneers #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/HzKExwzC2W — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 25, 2022

Jackman’s stint in The Music Man has “broken the Internet” several times since it began, between the actor thanking the understudies and swings who help make the production happen, and also sharing adorable content of himself and his dogs in New York during the production. The actor has also caught the attention of Marvel fans many times over for potentially teasing an onscreen return as Wolverine, with fans speculating that he could return to the character in a Marvel Cinematic Universe production. Jackman has accidentally fed that speculation a few times, including sharing fanart and photos with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige last year.

“I literally was re-posting fan art and I do it quite a bit because I just love it,” Jackman joked to ComicBook.com in 2021. “And I love the fans. And then I was off doing something and I came back and I’m like, ‘Oh, I think I broke the Internet. No, no, no, no. Guys, sorry. Didn’t mean that. I really didn’t mean that. I’m really sorry.’ And I thought, ‘No one’s going to believe me.’ But that was the case. And you guys are just too fast for me. Clearly way too fast and smarter than me. I just love the fans. And so, when cool things come my way, I’m going to pass it on.”

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the horizon, the possibility of Jackman returning to the iconic Marvel mutant has only ramped up. That has also increased after the recent news that Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Jackman on Real Steel, will be directing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3, and previously expressed a desire to put the two actors onscreen.

“I’m not going to say where or how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b*tch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together,” Levy told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “That will happen, and that will be me.”

