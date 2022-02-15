Hugh Jackman Sends Funny Valentine’s Day Greeting From His Dogs

Actor Hugh Jackman celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing an adorable photo of his two dogs. Valentine’s Day followed Super Bowl Sunday, where football fans and lovers of TV commercials and trailers gathered together to be entertained. What better way to share happy blessings with your followers than by taking a Valentine’s Day photo with man’s best friends. The Wolverine actor can be seen with a heavy winter coat and hat on, possibly walking down the New York streets with his two canine companions. Both dogs are also dressed for the cold elements with matching pink and blue/green doggy coats.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!” Jackman captioned the photo on Twitter. He has a big smile on his face, which he must be commended for since he’s out walking his two dogs at almost 7 a.m. in the morning.

Hugh Jackman has a long-running rivalry with Ryan Reynolds that has mostly played out on social media. Reynolds was recently trolled by his wife Blake Lively for Valentine’s Day, with a prank aimed at Reynolds’ Aviation Gin. Lively shared a video of two delivery trucks: one promoting Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin and another one endorsing her “Betty Buzz” sparkling mixers.

Patrick Stewart, Jackman’s co-star in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies, made a surprise cameo appearance in the newest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While only part of Stewart’s body could be seen in the trailer, fans did hear his voice as he spoke to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

Stewart said he would have entertained a return as Professor Charles Xavier in 2020 if Logan didn’t put a definitive end to the character’s story. At the time, he revealed he had had extensive conversations with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige:

“Here’s a tiny anecdote. The first time that Hugh [Jackman] and I saw the film in public was at the Berlin Film Festival, which is where the movie premiered. Shortly after Xavier’s death scene, I found myself getting very emotional but I had to keep a hold of myself because we were sitting in the middle of this cinema. And then I saw Hugh’s hand come up to his eye and wipe away a tear. I thought, ‘Dammit, the bugger’s crying. Oh, let it out, Patrick.’” Stewart admitted that eventually, he sat there “sniveling.”

