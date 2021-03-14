WandaVision Behind-the-Scenes Photos Reveal New Looks at Scarlet Witch, White Vision, and More

✖

WandaVision fans got another behind-the-scenes look at Scarlet Witch and White Vision when Marvel Studios posted on Instagram today. The account is telling people to go catch WandaVision Assembled on Disney+ if they would like to see what went into constructing Westview. Monica Rameau’s spacesuit also gets so shine here too, but a lot of people want to see more of Wanda’s new getup and that random version of Vision that’s now running around the MCU. (Let’s not talk about the fact that Scarlet Witch might not be aware that a ghostly version of her husband is still hanging around in the universe.) So, fans can check out the Marvel Studios IG profile down below for pictures of Wanda flipping through the Darkhold and Paul Bethany’s synthezoid looking at that brand new paint job. It’s still wild to think all this stuff happened during the 9 episodes this spring.

They wrote, “Break the fourth wall of @WandaVision with Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision. The Original Special is now streaming on @DisneyPlus.”

In a recent interview, head writer Jac Schaeffer talked about how they chose to handle White Vision and Scarlet Witch in the finale.

"The way that we approached it is he's not-- He has the data, but that's not her guy. That's not the father of her children. That's not the man that she's been in the sitcom world with," Schaeffer said. "At bare minimum, White Vision? Not funny. I don't know where the characters are going to go, and in the superhero space, I relish that the storylines, like, you're like, 'Well, that can continue.' But that it's going to be something different. The Vision that she said goodbye to, that's a complete goodbye. That's a period on that sentence."

"It wasn't about the directive of, where do we leave White Vision? That wasn't the focus. The focus was, how do you resolve the problem of two Visions fighting each other? Where does that end? They'll just be fighting each other until the end of time," the showrunner continued. "It became clear to us that it's got to be a logic battle, right? You've got two Synthezoids with the exact same programming. It's going to come down to logic. The Vision inside the hex, we call him Soul Vision, we wanted Soul Vision to win based on something that was not only incredibly crafty and indicative of his extreme level of intelligence but also was aligned with his journey, which is one of identity.”

