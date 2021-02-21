WandaVision: Paul Bettany Reveals Costumer Cameo in Behind-the-Scenes Photo

✖

The seventh episode of WandaVision, "Breaking the Fourth Wall," featured some big reveals and fun easter eggs. Most of the episodes have had hidden gems and the latest is no exception. In fact, Paul Bettany (Vision) took to Instagram this week to reveal Anthony Almaraz, a special customer on the series, made an appearance in this week's episode. Not only does Almaraz work on the series, but he is also friends with Bettany. In addition to working on WandaVision, Almaraz was also a set costumer on Birds of Prey, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and much more!

"This is a text from my mate (& specialty costumer on #WandaVision ) Tony Almaraz- he's the handsome soldier fixing @teyonahparris helmet," Bettany wrote. "WE LOVE YOU TONY!!!," Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) replied. Bettany shared another image of himself in costume behind-the-scenes with Almaraz. "Tony Almaraz and I strike a somnambulant posture while trying to stay cool in LA," he wrote. You can check out both posts below:

Recently, Bettany teased that a big WandaVision cameo has yet to come. In an interview with Esquire published on February 18th, Bettany ruled out Evan Peters' appearance as Quicksilver as the surprise star he teased was coming to WandaVision.

"This is the theory that says there is some mysterious Avenger who is going to appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange. Truth is, of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks," Bettany says when reacting to fan theories. "There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting, it's an actor I've longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary, and it was just fireworks on set. So I'm really excited for people to see that stuff."

