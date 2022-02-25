Wolverine Trends Over Rumors Of Doctor Strange 2 Appearance And Disney+ Show

With rumors swirling that Patrick Stewart will reprise his role as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and social media rumors that Disney+ may be developing a TV series for Wolverine, fans on Twitter are speculating about the future so much that Wolverine trended, bringing even more attention to the possibilities. Nothing is definite on either score, and so far Patrick Stewart’s only comments have been jokes, but that hasn’t stopped any number of reporters, rumor-mongers, and self-proclaimed insiders from doing their best to put what’s happening together. And, of course, Wolverine is a logical possibility.

It wasn’t that long ago that the X-Men were a bigger brand for Marvel than the Avengers, and since he first joined the team in the 1970s, no character has embodied the X-Men as a brand more than Wolverine. Besides appearing in the X-Men films, Hugh Jackman had a trilogy of stand-alone Wolverine movies, all of which made decent money in spite of the first one being reviled by both fans and critics.

After 2017’s Logan, Hugh Jackman officially stepped away from the character. In his final appearance, the character had his best movie by a wide margin, and died heroically in the final act. It was a high point to go out on, and while there have been constant questions about a potential return, Jackman has generally downplayed the possibility.

You can read the official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below.

“The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 6.