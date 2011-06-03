X-Men Movies Leaving HBO Max in May, Next Stop Disney+?

✖

Even when The Walt Disney Company completed their acquisition of 20th Century Fox, there were still some outstanding deals that meant not everything they owned would be under the same umbrella for a bit. We saw this before when The New Mutants went to HBO Max after completing its theatrical run and back in August it happened again when X-Men: Dark Phoenix and X-Men: First Class went to the Warner owned streamer. Now WB has confirmed that those two titles will be leaving HBO Max at the end of May having spent over six months available there, which begs the question: Are they headed to Disney+ in June?

First Class and Dark Phoenix will both depart HBO Max on May 31, meaning that on June 1 they could seemingly be available to stream on Disney+. The Disney streaming service is already home to some of Fox's X-Men movies, debuting an X-Men hub over the summer last year. Dubbed "The X-Men Collection" it previously included 2000's X-Men plus X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse, and animated shows like the 1990s X-Men, Wolverine & the X-Men, and X-Men Evolution (X2: X-Men United would also arrive later). Considering this collection of movies it seems likely that First Class and Dark Phoenix could be joining that group.

It's worth noting that the other X-Men movies not seen on Disney+, including both the Deadpool films, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Logan, can be found on the more adult oriented Hulu rather than D+. Confoundingly, 2013's The Wolverine is not available for streaming anywhere at the time.

In addition to their X-Men hub on Disney+ the streaming service also offers "Marvel Legacy Movies" in their Marvel page which not only includes the Fox X-Men movies but also their attempts at reviving the Fantastic Four.

With Disney now owning these movies and the film rights to these characters it's only a matter of time before they're all rebooted once again for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios has already confirmed a new Fantastic Four movie is in development with Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts set to step behind the camera. Work on the X-Men has not been announced as broadly but as usual Kevin Feige appears to have a plan.

