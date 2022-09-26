Marvel's Mature-Rated X-Men Series Turns Girls Night Out Into a Vampire Free-for-All

A girls' night out is invaded by an army of vampires in the X-Men's newest mature-rated series. X-Terminators pairs up three X-Men with similar power sets – Dazzler, Jubilee, and Boom-Boom – as they bond over heartbreak. Relationship drama is no stranger to the X-Men, but this time X-Terminators takes the point-of-view of the ladies. What starts out as female bonding quickly turns into a girls' night out gone horribly wrong, and that's not even factoring in the cliffhanger of an ending.

WARNING: Spoilers for X-Terminators #1 can be found below. Continue reading at your own risk.

X-Terminators #1 comes from Leah Williams, Carlos Gómez, Bryan Valenza, VC's Travis Lanham, Tom Muller, and Jay Bowen. The issue begins with Dazzler discovering that her boyfriend cheated on her. Something else Dazzler doesn't find out until later is her boyfriend is secretly a vampire. One messy breakup later, and she's calling Jubilee to set up a night out on the town. An already-inebriated Boom-Boom tags along as they head to Dazzler's favorite dive bar. A few spiked drinks later and the trio are jumped by Dazzler's ex and his vampire buddies.

They wake up separated and forced to fight for their lives, with Boom-Boom in a sewer-like location, Jubilee riding a rampaging dune buggy, and Dazzler being chased in a maze. Dazzler does rescue an adorable creature in the maze, taking it with her as she eventually reunites with her friends. Along the way, they plow through an endless swarm of vampires, with X-Terminators living up to its mature-readers rating with tons and tons of blood. As the first issue comes to a close, Dazzler, Jubilee, and Boom-Boom are confronted by a vampire-controlled Wolverine (Laura Kinney).

X-Terminators Writer Teases Her Sexy GrindHouse X-Men Series

Leah Williams spoke to ComicBook.com about X-Terminators #1, where we asked what made vampires the perfect antagonists.

"Well, Dazzler is uniquely equipped to annihilate vampires. She's like a one-woman vampire genocide. She could just end it all for the vampire nation. And I find that fascinating. And I can't believe that it hasn't been explored more or focused on," Williams told ComicBook.com. "It was shown in Deadpool. She teamed up with Deadpool in an issue. They showed her killing vampires, but that was just like a single issue. And it was a Deadpool, not a Dazzler comic. I think it should be a Dazzler story and it should be front and center and we should get the full gory glory of what she can do with her powers to vampires. It's incredible. And the vampire nation in the current continuity, they're actually not at war with the greater Marvel Universe or anything like that. So the vampires that we're dealing with in X-Terminators, just in case anybody's concerned about this, do deserve it."

She added, "They do deserve what's coming to them. They are defectors from the vampire nation."

Wolverine will join up with X-Terminators as the series continues, most likely in the next issue. They may fight to begin, but the X-Men will have to work together to defeat the vampires and make it back to Krakoa safely.