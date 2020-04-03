Candyman Director Reveals Hilarious "Real" Reason for Release Date Delay

Much like many other films that were set to release in the coming months, Candyman has been delayed from its original date to a later one and the director, Nia DaCosta, has given a hilarious reason as to why! Of course, the actual reason is the Corona Virus pandemic which has caused movie theaters to close their door temporarily, but that didn't stop the director from sharing the "real" way in which the tale of the boogey man come back to life was pushed back. With Candyman now set to be released on September 25th instead of June 12th, we're crossing our fingers that it will still arrive this fall!

The upcoming Candyman stars Teyonah Parris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a film that is something of both a sequel and a reboot to the terrifying tale that incorporates the titular character as a spooky urban legend come to life. With Tony Todd originally portraying the hook handed spectre, fans are wondering if he will be making a return to the role or if Abdul-Mateen's character will be taking over the role completely moving forward. With the trailer showing off a new story produced by comedic and horror legend Jordan Peele, we can't wait to see this horror classic revisited this fall.

Director Nia DaCosta shared the news that the film was "actually delayed" thanks to her recent acquisition of the in-depth and popular video game that is Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim which has eaten countless number of hours in the lives of video game players the world over:

I have a confession: Jordan Peele's Candyman is actually moving to September because Nia DaCosta just bought Skyrim. https://t.co/2WLNNcnoPh — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) April 3, 2020

Skyrim is arguably one of the most in-depth games of all time, allowing fans the opportunity to tailor their characters based on the world around them, opening up the universe to be played again and again with the story changing each time. With the Quarantine affecting players and giving folks more time at home, it certainly isn't a bad time to dive into the world of the Elder Scrolls but we do hope it doesn't delay the return of Candyman any further!

What do you think of this hilarious reason for Candyman's delay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Candyman!

ComicBook Nation Podcast: In this latest episode we breakdown Sony's Marvel movie changes, Jamie Lee Curtis possibly joining Star Wars, and the bizarre spoilers of Netflix’s Tiger King! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.