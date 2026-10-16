15 Years Later, This 10/10 Sci-Fi Drama Still Doesn’t Get Enough Attention (& It’s a Must Watch for The OA Fans)

Science fiction is one of the best movie genres not just because of the often fascinating and inventive worlds and scenarios it brings to life on screen but because of how the genre explores the human experience. There are lots of examples of this —films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Solaris, and even A.I. Artificial Intelligence all delve into different aspects of what it means to be human. But while some films become iconic classics or are huge hits right from the start, others slide under the radar. 15 years ago, one of the best in the genre to was released and asked some big questions about regret, mistakes, and second chances, but you’ve probably never heard of it — and if you’re a fan of The OA, you need to check it out.

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Released on July 22, 2001, Another Earth centers around Rhoda Williams, a brilliant teen with a deep fascination with astronomy who has just been accepted into MIT. However, when her celebration with friends leads her to drive drunk, she ends up distracted by radio news of a newly discovered second Earth and ends up causing a fatal car accident. It changes the entire trajectory of her life and leaves her guilt-ridden. Years later, she gets the chance to visit Earth 2. The film had only a limited release and barely made a blip at the box office (though it did make $1.9 million on a $100,000 budget), but the film is a gorgeous exploration of grief, possibility, and accepting the things that you cannot change.

Another Earth Offers a New Twist to a Well-Worn Sci-Fi Trope

I think that what makes Another Earth so special is that it takes the “what if we had made different choices” trope of it all and offers a different spin by way not of what the rules to this world’s reality and second earth are but by way of what Rhoda actually chooses. Rather than presenting an opportunity for a different life or to see what might have been and in a sense getting a do-over, Rhoda chooses something else. It’s a choice that is both complicated and deepened by some of her other life choices.

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After Rhoda does her time for the lives she cost, she ends up connecting with the man whose life she destroyed. It’s this turn that makes everything about Another Earth a lot more interesting. We see Rhoda acting in a way that she perceives as trying to somehow make amends for what she’s done, but as the story continues to unfold it becomes clear that she’s really just trying to stop her own pain — and is running from rather than making up for her past. It’s a realization that she can only make within the film’s sci-fi setting, a tough confrontation of self that only happens when faced with the possibility that her own “future” might be very different on the other Earth. It makes for an elegant, heart-breaking exploration of the idea that, sometimes the answer isn’t “what if” but “what now”. It’s a lesson given without sliding into horror, like you would expect this set up to do. There are no bad consequences to the existence of the other Earth, just Rhoda, her choices, and the ultimate confrontation of self.

Another Earth Is The Perfect Watch for Fans of The OA

Even beyond being a truly brilliantly done and vastly underappreciated sci-fi film, Another Earth is a great companion watch for fans of Netflix’s The OA. The main reason are the creative minds behind Another Earth. The film was co-written by Brit Marling who also co-created The OA — she also stars in both. The film also, in some ways, feels like it’s of a shared universe with the cancelled too soon series — it has a very similar look, feel and pacing. The biggest reason The OA fans would enjoy Another Earth, however, are some of the shared themes.

Both Another Earth and The OA explore themes of trauma and growth earned through suffering. In Another Earth, that is told on a much smaller level through Rhoda specifically, but the idea of healing and growth is prevalent in both series. There’s also the idea of identity. In The OA, identity isn’t just one thing and it changes — it’s fluid, influenced by many different elements. The same is, to an extent, true in Another Earth. We meet Rhoda at one point in her identity — promising student bound for MIT — and then we get to know her at two other points in her identity, a woman who has caused horrific pain and done prison time for it and a woman who has grown from not only the pain she’s caused but the pain she’s carried. The film is different but has some of the same lessons and while it doesn’t make it better that The OA was cancelled, the film does soothe that pain just a bit.

Have you seen Another Earth? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section — especially if you’ve also watched The OA.