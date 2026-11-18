The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduced some of Marvel Comics’ most iconic superheroes to the MCU, setting them up as members of the main cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing are beloved, and while it took a long time for them to make their MCU debuts, it’s nice that they’re finally here.

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However, one of The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ actors made their MCU debut far earlier than the rest. In fact, he played an entirely different character seven years ago, with his first role being just as good as his work in Fantastic Four.

Before The Thing, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Played A Different MCU Character

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is the newest actor to portray Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, the super-strong, rock-skinned hero who gained his powers while on an intergalactic expedition with his fellow heroes. Although the actor’s face isn’t seen very much, he did a terrific job portraying the character. His vocal performance is superb, and he masterfully brings out the humanity of the Thing throughout his time in First Steps. Luckily, the Thing is returning in Doomsday, allowing the fan-favorite character to get even more screen time.

However, the Thing isn’t Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s first MCU role. Instead, the actor first appeared in season one of The Punisher, the Daredevil spinoff that was first released on Netflix in 2017. In the show, he plays David Lieberman, aka Micro, a former NSA analyst who discovered a video of Frank Castle’s unit killing a fellow soldier as part of a conspiracy. When Lieberman leaked the video, Special Agent in Charge Carson Wolf shot him and framed him as a criminal, forcing Lieberman to go into hiding. Luckily, Lieberman is able to track down Castle, enlisting his help in getting revenge on the corrupt members of Frank’s unit.

Lieberman is the primary supporting character in The Punisher, with him being by Frank Castle’s side throughout much of the show. In the comics, Micro is one of the Punisher’s closest allies, with him developing weapons and assisting with technology for the vigilante. Wayne Knight previously portrayed the character in 2008’s Punisher: War Zone, but Ebon Moss-Bachrach is given a lot more screen time to flesh out the character throughout the 13 episodes.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is fantastic as Micro, with him easily being one of the highlights of The Punisher. The character provides much of the show’s comedic relief, and his sarcastic personality and high-tech methods offer a fantastic juxtaposition to Castle’s stoic and simple ways. By the end of the series, Lieberman is able to reunite with his family and come out of hiding, giving him the happy ending that the Punisher is never granted. This is one of the most interesting thematic elements of the show, as Lieberman is motivated by reuniting with his family, while the Punisher is motivated by avenging his.

The Thing Is Great, But It’s A Shame That We’ll Probably Never See Micro Return

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Ebon Moss-Bachrach is incredible in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and he is easily the best version of the Thing that has ever appeared on the big screen. It’s great that the actor was able to land such a big role, something that was undoubtedly helped by his rise in popularity since the release of the TV series The Bear. Going from a supporting character in lesser-known TV shows to the star of one of the biggest blockbusters of all time in just a few years is incredibly impressive, and Moss-Bachrach managed to pull it off.

However, the downside to the actor’s role as the Thing is that we’ll probably never see Micro in the MCU again. He’s still alive and would be able to come back in a future The Punisher project if the MCU wanted. Plus, there is plenty of material to pull from, as he eventually becomes an enemy of Frank Castle in the comics. However, it is unlikely that the MCU would want to have Moss-Bachrach play two characters simultaneously, as it would potentially cause confusion for the brand.

So, it is likely that Micro’s happy ending is the end of the character’s story. The cancellation of Daredevil: Born Again lessens the likelihood that a continuation of The Punisher would happen regardless, but at least there would be hope for Micro to make a comeback if it weren’t for the prominence of the Thing.

Which Ebon Moss-Bachrach MCU character do you like better? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!