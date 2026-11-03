Daredevil: Born Again Season 3’s Cancellation Could Set Up the Perfect MCU TV Future

Marvel’s head of television and animation, Brad Winderbaum, said in a recent interview that Daredevil: Born Again was always planned to end after three seasons. According to the Marvel exec, the first Daredevil series ran for three seasons on Netflix, and now this new one will run for three as well. While there are some ideas that ending shows and restarting them is a cost-cutting measure for all television studios, Winderbaum had a different idea for why it was a good idea to end the series following three seasons. He compared the Marvel shows on Disney+ to graphic novels in the comic book industry.

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“The original series is three seasons,” Winderbaum said. “Born Again, three seasons. They’re kind of like trade paperbacks, you know, or collections that you can slot into your shelf as like, you know, these are two three-volume sets, and then we’ll take a breath and then figure out what’s next.”

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Marvel Plans to Treat Disney+ Shows Like Graphic Novels

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The idea here is that each series on Disney+ would be like a graphic novel, so Daredevil: Born Again would be like collecting three books that tell one self-contained story. This is something that it seemed the MCU was trying to do in Phase Four, but fans were so used to everything being connected that many rebelled when these movies didn’t connect to each other outside of being in the same universe. There was a Shang-Chi story, an Eternals story, and then a few continuations with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, and Black Panther. That is a big problem with the movies, with fans wanting giant interconnected stories, and many aren’t willing to enjoy self-contained tales.

That could be what Disney+ is used for, and honestly, it is what the format has always been, without Marvel actually calling it that. The WandaVision trilogy is a good example. While the Scarlet Witch moved back to the movies in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the story that started in WandaVision carried on through Agatha All Along and now VisionQuest. There have been people whining about not seeing Agatha All Along, but that is the beauty of watching this storyline, following three seasons of a show with a beginning, middle, and end.

There might not have been as much uproar over Wonder Man getting cancelled after one season if Marvel had always said that the Disney+ shows were just a bunch of self-contained graphic novels. Sure, they could later have some small moments that tie into the other shows or movies, but you don’t have to watch them to enjoy this specific story. Ironheart introduced Mephisto, who should be back in the Midnight Sons movie, but Ironheart was another self-contained story that worked perfectly by itself. Having these seasons not be traditional shows that just go on season after season, and having them just tell self-contained stories, as a graphic novel would, is what will work best on Disney+.

There Are Great Options Using This Format

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There is so much that Marvel could do with this graphic novel format for its streaming series. In the comics, The New Mutants actually made their debut in a graphic novel, and that could be a perfect way to introduce them into the MCU. Put them on Disney+ in a self-contained story and then see if they could cross over later into the movies or other projects. You don’t have to watch their debut series, as long as Marvel does a good job of letting people know who they are when they show up somewhere else after the fact. In fact, the Daredevil world is full of great properties to have solo seasons or one-shot specials, including a Heroes for Hire series or maybe even an Elektra series.

The monsters have also proven to be a huge sell for Disney+, since Werewolf by Night is one of the best things that has arrived on the streaming service from Marvel, period. This could be a great place to expand on the Midnight Sons lineup. While Ghost Rider is a perfect movie project because of the name brand and Ryan Gosling’s role, having someone like Robbie Reyes or other characters from that world, like Man-Thing, show up on Disney+ could be a great special for the streamer.

This also might be the best place to bring in the Young Avengers or Champions. Kamala Khan has been in the movies, but Ms. Marvel remains one of the highest-rated Disney+ Marvel series ever released, and Kate Bishop and Ironheart were both showcased in their own shows as well. Bringing them in with Wiccan, Speed, America Chavez, and maybe introducing Hulkling and Sam Alexander’s Nova could make for a huge streaming series. Having it as a self-contained story, such as “Outlawed,” would fit the Marvel graphic novel idea perfectly.

What do you want to see from Marvel’s streaming series on Disney+? Let us know what series you want to see Marvel tackle in the future.