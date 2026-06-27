Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Is the Ultimate Conclusion To a 29-Year, 5-Movie Trend

The Odyssey is the latest movie from legendary director Christopher Nolan, and while there is a lot to be excited about regarding the film, one of the most exciting aspects is that it will be the ultimate conclusion to a trend that has lasted 29 years and five movies. The Odyssey is one of the most famous stories of all time, and while it has been the inspiration for a lot of movies, Nolan is finally bringing the classic epic to the big screen for a proper adaptation. Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars will be in the film, with the massive cast featuring names like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Elliott Page, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Jon Berenthal, and Odysseus himself, Matt Damon.

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The Odyssey will be Damon’s third collaboration with Nolan, although it will be the first time that he has been cast in a leading role. Previously, Damon appeared in 2014’s Interstellar, where he played a stranded astronaut whom the main cast comes across while exploring an alien planet. Damon appeared again in Nolan’s previous film, 2023’s Oppenheimer, where he played Manhattan Project leader General Leslie Groves. Now, Damon will take on the legendary role of Odysseus in Nolan’s first fantasy movie, continuing a trend he has established for years.

The Odyssey Will See Matt Damon Go On An Adventure To Return Home (Again)

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The Odyssey is a Greek epic that tells the story of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca. After his time in the Trojan War, Odysseus must make the perilous journey home in order to be reunited with his wife Penelope and his son Telemachus. Along the way, Odysseus encounters trials, monsters, and gods, all of whom hope to stand in the way of his return to Ithaca. While this may sound like an cliche story, this is because The Odyssey is the story that invented this cliché. Almost all modern stories about a character’s journey home are inspired by The Odyssey. To demonstrate this, all you have to do is look at Damon’s filmography.

The Odyssey is far from the first film that Damon has appeared in about somebody trying to get home. This has become a staple of his movies, some of which are directly inspired by The Odyssey. One of the earliest examples of this type of story in Damon’s filmography is 1998’s Saving Private Ryan. Damon plays the titular role of a captured WWII soldier who hopes to find his way home, with a band of soldiers coming to his aid.

Then, there’s 1999’s Dogma. The Kevin Smith-directed film tells the story of Ben Affleck’s Bartleby and Matt Damon’s Loki, two fallen angels who have been cast out of heaven. They hope to exploit a loophole that will allow them back into the kingdom, meaning that they, too, spend the movie looking for a way home.

After that, there’s Interstellar. Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi film is set in a future where Earth is becoming increasingly uninhabitable for humans. So, a group of astronauts is sent into space to scout out some potential planets. After finding Matt Damon’s Dr. Mann, a stranded astronaut who hopes to get home, their ship is damaged, and they must figure out how to make it back to Earth.

The very next year, Damon starred in 2015’s The Martian, a film by director Ridley Scott. This movie tells the story of Damon’s Mark Watney, an astronaut who is sent to Mars. Watney becomes stranded and, presumed dead, must figure out how to contact NASA and survive while waiting to be rescued.

The Odyssey Is The Perfect Conclusion To Damon’s Series Of Movies About Returning Home

After all of these movies about attempting to return home, The Odyssey is the perfect conclusion for Matt Damon. The Greek epic is the ultimate story about a character trying to return home, and no other book, movie, or TV show is as definitive and as influential as this one. All of the aforementioned Matt Damon films have The Odyssey to thank when it comes to the format of their stories, so it’s great news that Damon is going to the root of these stories and playing Odysseus himself.

Stories of survival and adventure are common, so it won’t be surprising if Damon appears in another story with these tropes after The Odyssey. However, no future movie will be as perfect a follow-up to Damon’s filmography as The Odyssey, with it acting as the end of Damon’s study of stories about characters going on long journeys home.