Hexed Brings Back One of Disney’s Longest Traditions, and It’s a Genius Move in 2026

Walt Disney Animation Studios has been on an interesting journey over the past decade. 2016 was a record-breaking year for Disney, thanks in large part to the box office success of both Zootopia and Moana. But since then, the studio has leaned more than ever before on sequels. Follow-ups to Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Moana, and Zootopia all hit theaters to great success, and Disney has announced another installment in the works for all but Ralph Breaks the Internet. But the original animated films Disney has released during this period have been a decidedly mixed bag, with Raya and the Last Dragon, Strange World, and Wish all failing to live up to expectations.

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Truly, 2021’s Encanto is perhaps the only original Disney animated film in recent years to establish a lasting cultural footprint. So the studio has a lot riding on its new film Hexed. The movie dips back into familiar territory, incorporating fairy tale and fantasy elements such as a clandestine magical world, and features the voice talents of stars like Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Walton Goggins, Henry Winkler, Dan Stevens, and two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster. But with Hexed, Disney is also turning to a tried-and-true tactic to lure audiences to theaters.

Disney Has a Long History of Pairing Animated Features With Theatrical Shorts

Dating back to 1928’s Steamboat Willie, Disney animated shorts have been playing in theaters ahead of new movies. The creation of these shorts, of course, predates the first full-length animated film, Disney’s 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. And over the years, the studio has often paired its theatrical features with short films. This even extended past its animated films to live-action movies bearing the Disney brand. Of course, Disney isn’t the only studio to apply this tactic, but seeing how synonymous the company behind Mickey Mouse is with pioneering and popularizing animated storytelling, it’s always notable when Disney debuts a new animated short.

Over the past few decades, Disney has sporadically kept this longtime tradition alive, as has Pixar Animation Studios. However, Disney’s commitment to debuting new animated short films in theaters has waned in recent years. In fact, its most recent theatrically released animated short was Far from the Tree, which was attached to the release of Encanto in late 2021. However, the release of Hexed marks a welcome return to the beloved Disney tradition of preceding a new film with a brand-new animated short. And this time, audiences can look forward to the return of a fan-favorite character.

Lilo & Scratch Could Help Make the Theatrical Experience Feel Special Again

Screenings of Hexed will include a new animated short set within the popular Lilo & Stitch franchise. Set soon after the original 2002 film, Lilo & Scratch sees Stitch — voiced once again by Chris Sanders, co-director of the original animated film and the sequel to the 2025 live-action adaptation — come up against a mischievous cat that Lilo adopts, the titular Scratch. For the short, Maia Kealoha reprises her role as Lilo from the 2025 live-action Lilo & Stitch. The short features a hybrid approach that combines 2D animation with computer animation, perhaps giving Disney a venue to keep the nostalgic look of 2D animation alive. Moreover, with Disney’s shaky track record of original animated films in recent years, Lilo & Scratch wisely offers something extra to entice fans to head to theaters for Hexed.

In fact, this trend appears to be experiencing a bit of a resurgence. Warner Bros.’ animated The Cat in the Hat also employed a similar tactic this year, attaching the Looney Tunes short Daffy Season to its theatrical release. With the future of movie theaters perpetually in question, Disney’s decision to use Stitch — by far one of its most popular characters right now — to prop up Hexed is a smart move. Especially given the Disney+ of it all, today’s audiences need an incentive to prioritize seeing a movie in theaters rather than simply waiting for streaming. Lilo & Scratch could be an effective way to address that problem while staying true to Disney’s storied history.

Will you be seeing Hexed (and Lilo & Scratch) in theaters? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below!

Hexed hits theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.