Horror Legend John Carpenter Made the Same Movie Twice, And the Second Attempt Ruined His Career

John Carpenter is best known for his horror masterpiece Halloween and cult classics like The Thing and They Live. However, before making any of those movies, he remade a classic John Wayne Western, but set his version in an urban setting, and it helped him break out and get Halloween made one year later. In 1975, Carpenter started his theatrical directing career with the sci-fi movie Dark Star, and then in 1976, he made an action-thriller called Assault on Precinct 13 that was his first great movie. What most people don’t know is that this action-thriller is based on a classic Western movie.

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While Assault on Precinct 13 remains a great movie and one of Carpenter’s better efforts, he ended up remaking the same movie again, but this time in a new setting. In 2001, Carpenter retold the same story on Mars in a sci-fi setting, and it ended up being the movie that pretty much ended Carpenter’s career. He has only directed one feature-length film since Ghosts of Mars flopped.

Assault on Precinct 13 and Ghosts of Mars Were Both Remakes of Rio Bravo

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While it wasn’t listed as an adaptation of the classic John Wayne movie, Assault on Precinct 13 was, for all intents and purposes, a retelling of that classic Western. Rio Bravo was a Howard Hawks-directed movie that starred John Wayne as the sheriff, John T. Chance, and he has to protect the local jail from an invading gang of outlaws who want to break their boss’s brother out of the jail. Chance has to lock down the jail with limited allies and fight back against all odds until reinforcements can arrive to help.

That is what Assault on Precinct 13 was all about. A Los Angeles street gang attacks the local jail, and the officers have to protect the police department and jail from the gang’s attack. They face overwhelming odds with no idea when reinforcements could arrive to help them. While it was clearly the exact same story as Rio Bravo, it was also inspired by George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, which was another movie about overwhelming forces attacking people inside a single location. Carpenter was also open about his influences. There was a character in Assault on Precinct 13 named Leigh, named after Leigh Brackett, who co-wrote Rio Bravo.

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Assault on Precinct 13 almost got an X rating thanks to the murder of a little girl in the movie, but it ended up getting the R rating anyway when Carpenter pretended to cut the scene, and then released the movie with it intact. The film received mixed reviews, and it didn’t do well at the box office. However, like many of Carpenter’s films, it ended up gaining praise as the years went on. The movie has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score and an 80% audience score.

Ghosts of Mars Started the End of John Carpenter’s Career

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John Carpenter released his sci-fi action horror movie Ghosts of Mars in 2001. The movie is set on colonized Mars in the 22nd century. A squad of police officers on the planet has to team up with a convicted criminal against the residents of a mining colony who have become possessed by the planet’s original inhabitants. Just like Rio Bravo and Assault on Precinct 13, this is about police officers fighting to protect a single location against overwhelming odds. It is the exact same story. However, fans and critics shredded the film.

Unlike Assault on Precinct 13, this didn’t gain in appreciation over the years. The cast was good, with Ice Cube, Natasha Henstridge, Pam Grier, Clea DuVall, and a young Jason Statham. However, the movie only made $14 million on a $28 million budget. It has a 22% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 25% audience score. Critics called it a “tired recycling” of his past movies, and thanks to poor storytelling, weak dialogue, and monotonous action, it offers little suspense compared to his previous films.

Thanks to its box office failure and low critical scores, which followed the disappointments of Escape from L.A. (1996) and Vampires (1998), John Carpenter’s career crashed. In the 2000s, there were remakes of three of Carpenter’s classics (Assault on Precinct 13, Halloween, and The Fog), and he went on to direct two episodes of the Masters of Horror television series. He returned in 2010 for one more feature-length movie called The Ward, but it received poor reviews and struggled at the box office, and Carpenter called it quits.

What are your thoughts on John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13 and Ghosts of Mars? Let us know your favorite Carpenter films in the comments below.