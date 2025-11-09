12 Years Later, It’s Clear That One of the MCU’s Most Divisive Movies Had One of Its Best Boss Battles

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of incredible action sequences, but I’ve realized that one of the franchise’s best boss battles comes from one of its most divisive movies. MCU films have become hit-or-miss in recent years, but even the Infinity Saga had its share of controversial releases. In such a large franchise, that’s as inevitable as Thanos. And it’s especially likely when bringing beloved source material to life on-screen. Marvel has done a mostly good job of it, but titles like Thor: The Dark World and Iron Man 2 continue to be regarded critically.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, even MCU films that divided the fan base still have their strengths. Thor: The Dark World has several memorable one-liners from Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, and Iron Man 2 benefits from the introduction of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. And another one of the MCU’s most hotly debated sequels also boasts a major upside: it has one of the greatest boss battles. Looking back, the 2013 film is underappreciated in that regard.

Iron Man 3 Is Divisive, But It Has One of the MCU’s Best Final Battles

The MCU as we know it wouldn’t exist without Iron Man, but both of the 2008 film’s sequels are divisive additions to the MCU. Iron Man 2 tends to be more lambasted, while Iron Man 3 has both admirers and critics. The complaints about the latter usually involve the film’s Mandarin twist, which takes Ben Kingsley’s villain in a totally different direction than his Marvel Comics counterpart. With The Mandarin revealed to be a puppet, and Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) becoming the true Big Bad, it’s not surprising diehard fans of the source material were left disappointed.

After all, many viewers waited years for The Mandarin’s MCU debut, only to see the character treated like a punchline. And while handling of the film’s villain may be the crux of Iron Man 3‘s controversy, there are other common criticisms, including ones aimed at its pacing and overall plot. Whatever the issues with the movie, it does have one thing going for it: an excellent final boss battle. On the heels of the Killian reveal, Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) and Rhodey (Don Cheadle) are thrust into a fight against the villain and his Extremis soldiers.

The Extremis soldiers’ modifications make them powerful opponents, and Tony and Rhodey need the help of the Iron Legion to take them on. The inclusion of the armor suits makes this battle a real spectacle, one that’s on par with some of the MCU’s best fight sequences overall. It helps that the choreography is well done and the stakes are suitably high. Not only is Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) dragged into the fray, but the fate of President Matthew Ellis (William Sadler) also hangs in the balance.

Killian is a ruthless enemy, too, and the film refuses to coddle viewers. There’s a moment when it seems certain that Pepper is dead, and it never feels inevitable that Tony will win. The emotional highs and lows, combined with incredible visuals, ensure that Iron Man 3‘s ending is one to remember. While not everything about the Iron Man trilogy has aged well, the third movie’s climax still holds up.

Iron Man 3’s Action Scenes Still Hold Up Years Later

Iron Man 3 isn’t just divisive; the movie is also frequently overshadowed by later entries in the Infinity Saga. Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy came out soon after, and Avengers: Age of Ultron also wasn’t far off. Looking back, it’s easy to see how a combination of criticism and more exciting events drew attention away from the trilogy’s endpoint. However, rewatching the sequel today, its action remains a highlight. The effects and choreography leave few awkward moments to speak of, even years later. The film deserves another look, if only to acknowledge its standout fight sequences.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!