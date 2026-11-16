Josh Hartnett’s Forgotten Comic Book Movies Are Better Roles For Him Than the Superheroes He Turned Down

During the late ’90s and early ’00s, it felt like you couldn’t go anywhere without hearing something about a Josh Hartnett movie. The actor was a rising star who was making a name as a legitimate star with great scene-stealing roles in some of the biggest films of the decade. 40 Days and 40 Nights, The Virgin Suicides, The Faculty, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Pearl Harbor, and Black Hawk Down are just some of his incredible credits from that time, though the back half of the 2000s saw him in fewer projects, which might be because he turned down two iconic superhero movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Had Josh Hartnett taken one of these roles, there’s a good chance he would be considered among the biggest names in comic book movie adaptations. Interestingly, even though he didn’t end up appearing in these films, Josh Hartnett does actually have two great comic book adaptations to his name from the 2000s, which are incredibly underrated. Even actors who have played multiple superheroes across various franchises and are household names would have a hard time matching the quality of Hartnett’s often overlooked comic book films from 2005 and 2007, Sin City and 30 Days of Night.

Josh Hartnett’s Two Underrated Comic Book Films Are Awesome

Image Courtesy of Sony

We’ll start with the first comic book movie of Josh Hartnett’s career, which was Sin City. Based on Frank Miller’s comic series of the same name and co-directed by Miller and Robert Rodriguez, Sin City was a standout movie from the 2000s. The black-and-white visuals are beautiful, the ensemble cast is incredible, and having Miller as co-director meant it kept the spirit of the source material. Even those who fondly remember the film likely have forgotten about Josh Hartnett’s role in it because he only shows up in two scenes.

Hartnett plays The Salesman, who bookends the film with his appearances. He meets with The Customer (Marley Shelton), and they seem to be acting like strangers, only to engage in a passionate kiss before Hartnett’s character shoots her. It’s an incredibly short scene that still manages to deliver plenty of twists and turns. Hartnett returns in the final sequence of the movie, meeting with Alexis Bledel’s Becky in an elevator. These moments don’t feel like they have a big place in the overall story but it’s a nice way to bookend things while paying homage to “The Customer is Always Right” from the comics.

Two years later, Josh Hartnett had a much larger role as the lead of 30 Days of Night. Not many people even realized that this story, about a town in Alaska that becomes overrun by vampires during a month-long polar night, is based on a comic book series. The 2002 miniseries of the same name was born from an unsuccessful film pitch before its success led to an actual movie. Hartnett plays Sheriff Eben Oleson, who leads the humans against the horde of vampires.

These two movies might not have been the biggest projects in Josh Hartnett’s career, but they are important. They felt like his two most notable films before he stepped out of the spotlight for a while. After 30 Days of Night, Hartnett mostly worked in smaller indie flicks and it wasn’t until a starring role in Penny Dreadful beginning in 2014 that he made his comeback. In the 2020s, Hartnett has returned to prominence with parts in Black Mirror, The Bear, Trap, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and Oppenheimer. However, he may have been consistently around had he not turned down the chance to play two superheroes.

Josh Hartnett Nearly Played Two Major Superheroes In The Mid-2000s

Not only did Josh Hartnett turn down playing Superman, but he did so twice. During the early 2000s, he was offered the role in multiple attempts to bring the Man of Steel to the big screen, but he didn’t want to commit to something that big. There was talk of the part lasting a decade and Hartnett admitted that it didn’t sound appealing to him. He said, “I just didn’t want my life to be swallowed up by my work,” and noted that people often got obliterated by the time they had to put into projects like that.

After not taking a chance on Superman, Hartnett was also up for Bruce Wayne in 2005’s Batman Begins. Again though, it wasn’t a case of the actor not earning the part but him not being interested. Hartnett explained that he was more interested in a small indie love story instead. Had he taken these roles, Hartnett might’ve been one of the biggest names in all of Hollywood. However, it also would’ve gone against what he wanted. He stepped away from the spotlight due to incidents involving stalkers and unhealthy attention from a lot of people. Starring as Batman and Superman would’ve only increased that, so Hartnett is very happy with his decisions.

What’s your favorite Josh Hartnett role? Would you have liked to see him as Batman or Superman? Let us know in the comments!