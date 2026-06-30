Supergirl’s Big Origin Story Change Makes Sense for the DCU And Returns to the Character’s Roots

Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl arrived in theaters as a loose adaptation of Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s acclaimed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic miniseries, and it changes a lot of things from the source material. Some of these shifts are entirely necessary to the adaptation because movies are a different medium that requires distinct narrative structures and pacing than serialized comic books. Meanwhile, other creative choices, like the film’s heavily discussed ending change, are already stirring controversy among dedicated comic readers, who point out how Supergirl derails Woman of Tomorrow‘s main themes of redemption. However, one of the lore changes that is being attacked by fans online is actually for the best of the DC Universe.

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In the new movie and the broader DCU continuity, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) is born in Argo City eight years after it separates from Krypton, whereas the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic specifically establishes her as being born on Krypton before the planet was destroyed. The cinematic adjustment justifies Kara’s new age difference with Kal-El, establishing Alcock’s character as a 23-year-old while David Corenswet’s Superman operates as an older hero at 31 years old. In addition, by having Kara born on the surviving city chunk rather than on the doomed planet itself, the film effectively streamlines a confusing comic book history and grounds the new universe’s timeline, making it accessible to newcomers.

Supergirl’s Origins in DC Comics Got Retconned Multiple Times

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When Otto Binder and Al Plastino first introduced Supergirl in 1959’s Action Comics #252, she was a Silver Age creation who was born on the floating colony of Argo City years after Krypton had already exploded — just like in the DCU movie. In that original continuity, Kara was genuinely younger than Clark Kent, sent to Earth as a teenager only when a meteor shower shattered her home’s protective lead shielding. That straightforward dynamic worked perfectly for a generation of readers, but modern comic events complicated the timeline significantly.

Following the massive DC Comics reset of the 1980s, after the Crisis events, Supergirl’s origin was eventually rewritten to make her chronologically older than her famous cousin. In the 2004 The Supergirl from Krypton storyline and subsequent New 52 eras, Kara was a teenager living on Krypton when baby Kal-El was born. She was sent in a separate pod to protect him, but her ship became trapped in a Kryptonite asteroid, keeping her in suspended animation for decades. This meant she arrived on Earth physically appearing as a teenager, while her infant cousin had already grown up to become the adult Man of Steel. The older-but-physically-younger retcon became the foundation for her modern lore, directly influencing live-action iterations like the CW television series.

When Tom King penned Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, he modified this further by merging aspects of both eras, having Kara born on Krypton, where she lived a normal childhood until age 14, followed by surviving on a dying chunk of Argo City for another year before escaping. Translating that complex suspended-animation math to the current DCU would force the cinematic universe to overcomplicate the lore. On the contrary, by reverting to the classic Silver Age concept where she is born on Argo City after the planet’s destruction, the franchise avoids the messy chronological math of time-warped space pods. Yes, that’s another major deviation from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but one that’s based on actual comics lore and a way to make things simpler while still respecting Kara’s personality.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

Do you think DC Studios made the right call by changing Kara’s origin story, or should they have stuck strictly to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!