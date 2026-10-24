This 1978 Superhero Movie Was Marvel’s Forgotten Attempt to Bring Magic to Television (& It Almost Led to Something Bigger)

Marvel has spent years turning its strangest comic book ideas into blockbuster entertainment. Gods, monsters, talking raccoons, and a guy who can shrink himself have all found an audience. But back in the 1970s, bringing superheroes to television was a much trickier business. Special effects were limited, budgets weren’t exactly enormous, and not every comic book character was an obvious fit for prime time. Still, television executives were willing to take a few chances. Marvel already had superheroes making the jump to live action, and there was another character who seemed ready for his own shot.

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This particular hero didn’t rely on super-strength or a fancy suit of armor. His world involved ancient magic, strange dimensions, and supernatural threats that weren’t exactly easy to explain to someone settling in for a quiet evening with their television. The result was an unusual experiment that aired on CBS in 1978. It had a recognizable Marvel name behind it, some ambitious ideas, and the potential to become something much bigger. Instead, the story ended after a single television movie. For fans wondering what Marvel’s supernatural corner might have looked like decades earlier, it’s a fascinating missed opportunity.

Marvel Tried to Give Doctor Strange His Own TV Show in 1978

Peter Hooten wasn’t exactly stepping into an ordinary superhero role. In the 1978 TV movie Dr. Strange, he played a New York psychiatrist who gets pulled into a world of sorcery and supernatural trouble. Jessica Walter played Morgan Le Fay, while Clyde Kusatsu took on the role of Wong. Stan Lee was involved as a consultant, too. For Marvel fans, this was a chance to see a very different kind of hero on television. Strange didn’t need a mask to fight crime or super-strength to take down his enemies. His problems were a little harder to explain, and usually involved magic.

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CBS aired the movie on September 6, 1978, but the plan wasn’t to stop there. The network was testing the waters for a possible weekly series. If the film found an audience, Strange could have returned for more adventures in Marvel’s supernatural corner. That was an intriguing idea, especially at a time when superhero television was still finding its feet. The Hulk had already made a successful jump to live action, and Spider-Man had his own television adventures. Doctor Strange offered something different. His stories could involve strange dimensions, magical enemies, and problems that couldn’t be solved with a well-timed punch. Unfortunately, getting a pilot on television was one thing. Convincing CBS to order an entire series was another.

Why CBS Never Ordered a Doctor Strange Television Series

CBS ultimately decided not to move forward with a series, and the movie’s performance didn’t help its chances. It faced competition from a repeat of Roots, one of the biggest television events of the decade. The production had also reportedly gone over budget. That was a difficult combination to overcome, especially for a show that would have needed to keep delivering supernatural adventures week after week. The movie itself takes its time introducing Strange and his new world. That’s understandable for an origin story, but television executives needed a reason to invest in more episodes. One film wasn’t enough to prove that audiences would keep tuning in.

It’s interesting to think about what a full series might have looked like. Strange could have faced a different magical threat every week, with Morgan Le Fay and other comic book villains returning to cause trouble. The show might even have helped establish a corner of Marvel television devoted to supernatural stories. Instead, the 1978 movie became a curious footnote in the character’s live-action history. It isn’t a forgotten masterpiece, and the limitations of the era are pretty obvious when you watch it today. Still, the basic idea wasn’t bad. Marvel had a character who could take television somewhere beyond ordinary superhero adventures, and CBS gave him a chance. The network simply wasn’t convinced enough to order more. Years later, Doctor Strange would become a major part of the MCU, making this early attempt look like a glimpse of something Marvel would eventually do on a much bigger scale.

Maybe CBS should have looked into its crystal ball before passing on Doctor Strange. A little more faith in the Sorcerer Supreme might have opened a portal to an entirely different Marvel universe on television. Instead, the magic faded after one movie. Turns out, even the Master of the Mystic Arts couldn’t foresee this network decision.