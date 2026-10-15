VisionQuest Is Another Great Example of The MCU’s Biggest Problem Right Now

VisionQuest has premiered, and so far it’s looking like it will fall into the category of hit shows that Marvel Studios has put out on Disney+. The show continues the story of WandaVision, examining how the Vision (Paul Bettany) tries to find himself and rebuild (literally and figuratively) after being killed by Thanos. After his presence gets exposed, Vision learns that he and Wanda’s fantasy son, Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica), are in danger and need his help, sending him on a heartfelt mission he can barely comprehend in his new form as the more detached and robotic model known as White Vision.

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In just two episodes, VisionQuest has begun to explore several complicated layers of storytelling. It not only positions the show to be a prestige-level offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also stands as yet another example of a somewhat tragic trend that’s been happening in the MCU over the last few years. And this time, there’s no hope left for a comeback.

MCU TV Is Hitting Its Peak… Just When It’s Ending

VisionQuest is a prime example of the trend that’s been running through Marvel TV during the last few years: ending the best content the franchise is putting out, just when it’s hitting its sweet spot.

Wonder Man was an Emmy-nominated breakout that earned itself a second season back in March; Marvel canceled it in July. Daredevil: Born Again earned back its acclaim in Season 2 after a rocky Season 1, and set the stage for a wild Season 3 that will see the Netflix Defenders team reunite. Then Marvel canceled the show and announced it before Born Again premiered. That’s carved off a certain amount of the hype for the show, as fans are left thinking that even an event like the Defenders reunion won’t lead to anything major.

That may not be the case: Marvel could have a new show or movie concept ready that will continue the Defenders saga, but as of now, fans don’t know about it and have no real reason to be hyped for it. Now VisionQuest is taking bold swings like bringing years of MCU lore together in a story about the robotic/AI characters of the franchise – including re-introducing the threat of James Spader’s Ultron. But where does that go from here? After VisionQuest, we have zero indications that The Vision or any characters associated with him are appearing in a future MCU project. As far as we know, this could be the end of these characters and their saga.

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Marvel Zombies was a success, and it has now been announced that it will continue with three different installments that all sound exciting to fans: The Winter Soldier, Fist of Konshu, and The Last Guardian. But on the live-action side, the MCU is moving in a whole new direction with Zodiac, a spy thriller that will launch during a whole new chapter of the MCU. All of the previous Marvel Disney+ series are ending, just when it seems like they are finding their stride, and VisionQuest is a stark reminder of that tragedy.

VisionQuest is streaming on Disney+. Are you mad that the MCU is ending so many of its Disney+ shows in their prime? Let us know in the comments!