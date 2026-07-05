4 Animated Movies From 1988 That Still Hit Incredibly Hard (& None Can Ever Be Remade)

When it comes to animated movies, 1988 was a great year — and several of its releases still hit incredibly hard, even decades later. It helps that many animated projects from the ’80s don’t pull their punches. From 1982’s The Secret of NIMH to 1989’s All Dogs to to Heaven, there are many examples that deliver on high-stakes storytelling and emotional impact. Most of them still hold up today. For nostalgic adult viewers, they may even hit harder than before.

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And 1988 is responsible for four of the most memorable animated films of the decade, all of which continue to resonate. They may show their age in certain moments, but their bigger pictures prove timeless. From an adventure movie that kicks off with one of the most gutting deaths in children’s media to an anime classic with layers, these stories get us every time.

4) The Land Before Time

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Land Before Time looks like a fun dinosaur adventure at first glance, and it is — but it’s also one of the most devastating animated movies you’ll ever see. The film wastes no time throwing viewers into the deep end emotionally. Littlefoot’s journey to find the Great Valley kicks off with the gutting death of his mother, and the film unpacks the layers of his grief with brutal precision. Its exploration of loss makes The Land Before Time one of 1988’s most memorable animated films. It also ensures that it’s timeless. What Littlefoot goes through is, unfortunately, an all too relatable experience. It will hit viewers harder at various points of their own lives, too.

That’s a huge reason The Land Before Time holds up all these years later, though it benefits from its more upbeat themes of friendship as well. It’s a movie that’d be difficult to ever remake, as the traditional animation suits its story and subject matter. On top of that, most children’s films don’t get quite so dark these days, which would likely render its opening controversial. There’s really no reason to remake the movie, either, as the original Land Before Time still lands. The characters and emotional arcs overshadow any details that show the film’s age, and it’d be hard to sell fans on an updated version.

3) Grave of the Fireflies

Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Another animated movie that will emotionally wallop you is Grave of the Fireflies. Indeed, the anime film is one that many viewers won’t be able to stomach more than once. Set in Japan in the midst of World War II, the 1988 film follows two newly orphaned children trying to survive in the wake of losing their mother. This grief, along with the wartime terrors they’re forced to endure, already make Grave of the Fireflies a difficult viewing experience. And that’s before getting to the anime movie’s haunting ending.

Grave of the Fireflies is an incredible piece of anti-war fiction, and it has exactly the effect that it strives for. It’s also an impressive period piece, but it tackles subjects that will resonate regardless of when you watch it. It would be hard to remake, as a newer animated story wouldn’t have much to improve on — and a live-action adaptation wouldn’t be nearly as visually stunning. It’d also be impossible to recreate this story with child actors, making animation the ideal medium for it.

2) Oliver & Company

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Feature Animation

Oliver & Company isn’t nearly as devastating as the first two 1988 movies on this list. However, its take on Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist isn’t afraid to lean into the more mature and nuanced subject matter of that source material. (And let’s be honest, we’re still crying over all the kittens being chosen over Oliver in its opening sequence.) Oliver & Company digs into the struggles of poverty, but it also highlights the importance of found family. That balance makes it an enjoyable watch despite its darker moments. And those grimmer scenes leave strong impressions, too.

Oliver & Company‘s animation may show its age, and not everything in the 1988 film holds up, but those revisiting it will still appreciate its story. There are certainly elements that will appeal to a new generation. And remaking it is out of the question, as its distinct New York City backdrop and cast of characters probably wouldn’t look as good with a modern rendering. It certainly wouldn’t work in live-action, meaning the original will have to do.

1) My Neighbor Totoro

image courtesy of Studio Ghibli

My Neighbor Totoro is widely considered an anime classic, and it’s one of Studio Ghibli’s best films overall. It’s more whimsical than the other 1988 titles listed here, but it still tackles hard-hitting topics. After all, its premise revolves around a family moving to the country for the sake of their ill mother. This leads sisters Satsuki and Mei to have adventures with forest spirits, lending some levity and joy to the story. But, as with so many Studio Ghibli features, this one balances those elements with melancholic undertones.

That juggling act is easier to appreciate later in life, as so much of My Neighbor Totoro is about the different means of coping from childhood to adulthood. It’s a stunning story, and it’s one that will never need a remake. The original anime film is fine on its own, and many would balk at the thought of revamping it. And like the other titles on this list, My Neighbor Totoro wouldn’t be as stunning or hard-hitting in a live-action format. It’s pretty much perfect as-is.

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